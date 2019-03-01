Sensex rises over 200 points, Nifty above 10,850; Vedanta, YES Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers

The Sensex and Nifty opened higher today after tension between India and Pakistan seemed to be diffusing with the release of Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. While the Sensex rallied 229 points to 36,096 in early trade, Nifty climbed 77 points to 10,870. Vedanta (2.13%), YES Bank (1.60%) and ICICI Bank (0.97%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 26 were trading in the green.

Top Sensex losers were Bharti Airtel (0.56%), Coal India (0.72%) and Bajaj Auto (0.28%).

On Thursday, the Sensex settled 37.99 points, or 0.11 per cent lower at 35,867.44 and the 50-share Nifty fell 15.70 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 10,792.50

The Indian Rupee opened at 70.74 per dollar from its last close of 70.73.

Meanwhile, the mid cap and small cap indices were trading 101 points higher each in early trade. Banking and metal stocks led the gains with their BSE indices rising 231 points and 134 points, respectively.

Of 19 BSE indices, 18 were trading in the green.

Market breadth was positive with 918 stocks trading higher compared to 187 falling on the BSE.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 3210 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 5240 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Edited by Aseem Thapliyal