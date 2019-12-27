Sensex rises 411 points, Nifty closes at 12,245; Axis Bank, PowerGrid, SBI top gainers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday on fund infusion in some public sector banks and positive developments on the US-China trade deal front. While Sensex closed 411 points higher at 41,575, Nifty climbed 119 points to 12,245. Axis Bank (3.33%), PowerGrid (2.27%) and SBI (2.24%) were the top Sensex gainers.

Top Sensex losers were Kotak Bank (0.42%), Titan (0.17%), TCS (0.13%) and Ultratech Cement (0.11%) In the previous session, the 30-share gauge ended 297.50 points, or 0.72 per cent, lower at 41,163.76. Similarly, the Nifty closed 88 points, or 0.72 per cent, down at 12,126.55. Meanwhile, mid cap and small cap indices closed 128 points and 112 points higher on BSE.

Market breadth was positive with 1520 stocks closing higher compared to 1023 falling on the BSE.

Sanjeev Zarbade, VP PCG Research at Kotak Securities said, "Global markets continued to stay positive in the current week on the back of progress on the first phase of trade deal between the US and China. Although, Sensex today ended with robust gains, for the week it closed marginally lower on profit booking and absence of any positive data-point or government announcements despite strong overseas fund flows.

FPIs bought equities worth US$758 mn over the past five trading sessions while DIIs sold US$610 mn worth of equities in the same period. Crude prices have started to firm up and are now trading at $68 per barrel. Given the current sluggish economic growth, if the crude prices continue to rise, then it may weigh down on the market sentiment."

Banking, capital goods and oil and gas stocks led the gains with their indices rising 452 points , 197 points and 196 points, respectively.

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 504 crore on Thursday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 120.46 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Global markets

Global stock markets were mixed Friday after Wall Street rose amid optimism that US-Chinese trade relations are improving. Investors welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump's comment that an interim "Phase 1" trade deal was "getting done." Trump said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping would hold a signing ceremony.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index was off 2 points at 3,005.04 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4% to 23,837.72. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index gained 1.2% to 28,202.10 and Seoul's Kospi added 0.3% to 2,204.21. On Thursday, both reached new highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Dow gained 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%.

