Sensex closes 469 points higher at 33,066, Nifty at 10,130 level on easing of US, China trade war fears

The Sensex and Nifty rose in afternoon trade on reports the United States and China were set to begin negotiations on trade, easing fears about a trade war between the world's two largest economies. While the Sensex closed 469 points or 1.44% higher to 33,066 level, the Nifty rose 132 points or 1.33% to 10,130 level.

The positive close marked a rosy start to a holiday-truncated week (Thursday and Friday) marked by March derivatives expiry on Wednesday. Banking stocks led the recovery on Dalal Street. The BSE bankex, which was a major loser last week, rose 608 points or 2.30% to 27121 level.

Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager at Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund said, "Key benchmark indices opened the day on a flat note and were volatile in the first half of the day. However, a higher opening in European stocks and recovery in Asian shares boosted gains on domestic bourses. The Sensex hovered above the 33,000 mark while the Nifty traded comfortably above 10,000 levels. Both the benchmark indices finally closed the day with gains of over 1%. Renewed momentum was witnessed in European and Asia stocks on hopes that talks between the US and China could prevent an escalation of the trade dispute between the two countries".

Other major gainers among BSE sectoral indexes were consumer durables 485 points or 2.24% and auto sector 344 points or 1.45%.

Bank Nifty too rose 2.42% or 573 points to 24,244 level. On the Sensex, YES Bank (5.67%), SBI (5.01%) and HDFC Bank (2.91%) were the top gainers.

"9950 acted as a strong support in first half of the session and the Nifty rallied sharply in the latter half to conclude the day well above the 10100 mark. For the coming session, 10200-10227 is likely to act as resistance whereas 10050 is expected to act as intraday support. We continue with our view that we may see good trading opportunities in individual stocks in this truncated week and hence, traders are advised to continue focusing on such propositions," said Ruchit Jain, Equity Technical Analyst at Angel Broking.

HDFC (Rs 194.11 crore) and ICICI Bank (Rs 79.66 crore) were the volume toppers on BSE.

Market breadth was negative with 1204 stocks closing higher against 1550 ending lower on the BSE.

Global markets







In early trading, Germany's DAX rose 0.3 percent to 11,918.53 and London's FTSE 100 advanced 0.3 percent to 6,940.82. France's CAC-40 added 0.1 percent to 5,101.09. On Friday, the DAX lost 1.8 percent, the CAC-40 fell 1.4 percent and the FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent. On Wall Street, futures for the Standard & Poor's 500 index and the Dow Jones industrial average rose 1.1 percent and 1 percent, respectively.







ASIA'S DAY: The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.6 percent to 3,133.72 while Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 0.7 percent to 20,766.10. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.7 percent to 30,512.14 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 retreated 0.5 percent to 5,790.50. Seoul's Kospi added 0.8 percent to 2,437.08 and India's Sensex advanced 0.3 percent to 32,695.04. Benchmarks in Taiwan, Singapore and Bangkok gained while New Zealand declined.







WALL STREET: Stocks had their worst week in two years as investors sold tech companies and banks due to fears they might be hurt if Beijing responds to a US tariff hike by raising its own duties on American goods. Facebook fell 13.9 percent, wiping out $68 billion of market value, as outrage mounted over its handling of user data. The S&P fell 2.1 percent and the Dow lost 1.8 percent. The Nasdaq shed 2.4 percent.