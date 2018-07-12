Sensex rises to fresh all-time high, Nifty trading above 11K level; Reliance Industries, SBI, IndusInd Bank top gainers

The Sensex rose to its all-time high in early trade today amid gains in banking stocks and higher Asian markets. While the Sensex climbed to a new high of 36,540, Nifty opened above 11,000 mark for the first time since January 29, 2018.

At 9:58 am, the Sensex was trading 258 points higher at 36,523 level with Nifty rising 75 points to 11,023 level.

On January 29, Sensex and Nifty reached all time high levels of 36,443 and 11,171 levels, respectively on expectations from Union Budget and optimism over Q3 earnings.

Reliance Industries (1.90%), SBI (1.78%) and IndusInd Bank (1.75%) were the top Sensex gainers.

TCS which reached its all-time high of 1995 yesterday over strong Q1 earnings succumbed to profit booking and was trading just 0.62% higher compared to its previous close.

Market breadth was positive with 1194 stocks trading higher against 442 falling on the BSE index.

Among sectoral indices, BSE bankex was the top gainer rising 1.04% or 308 points to 29,994 level.

Bank Nifty too rose 294 points to 27,109 level.

Oil and gas index too rose 1.91% or 266 points to 14,195 level.

Among 19 BSE sectoral indices,16 were trading higher.

Meanwhile, the rupee firmed up by 19 paise to 68.58 against the dollar in early trade ahead of release of key index of industrial production (IIP) and inflation data amid foreign capital inflows.

Forex dealers said selling of the greenback by banks and exporters supported the rupee. However, dollar's strength against other currencies overseas, due to mounting US-China trade tensions and strong US inflation data, capped the gains.

Asian markets

Asian stock markets rose Thursday following Wall Street's decline amid US-Chinese trade tensions and oil prices recovered some of the previous day's steep losses.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.1 percent to 2,809.42 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.2 percent to 22,181.13. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7 percent to 6,258.00 and Seoul's Kospi advanced 0.4 percent to 2,289.31. Benchmarks in Taiwan and Southeast Asia also rose. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was unchanged at 28,309.61. New Zealand declined.