BREAKING: Sensex zooms over 1,000 points, breaches 51K amid rally in global markets

Sensex rose over 1,000 points in afternoon session amid a rally in global markets. While Sensex climbed 1,012 points to 51,313, Nifty rose 292 points to 15,211.

Top Sensex gainers were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank gaining up to 4.63%.

Of 30 Sensex stocks , 27 were trading in green. Maruti, Bajaj Auto and M&M were the top Sensex losers shedding up to 1.27%. Market cap on BSE rose to its all-time high of Rs 210.15 lakh crore. Market breadth was positive with 1,848 stocks rising against 1,110 falling in afternoon session.

Total 169 stocks remained unchanged.

On Nifty, 45 stocks were trading in the green.

BSE midcap index rose 288 points to 20,873 and BSE small cap index climbed 286 points to 21,093.

Banking stocks led the rally with BSE bankex zooming 1,133 points to 40,869.

IT stocks too contributed to the rally with BSE IT index rising 538 points to 25,970. Of 19 BSE sectoral indices, auto index was the only loser.

FIIs infused Rs 2,052.87 crore in the Indian equity market on March 2, according to NSE data.

Global markets

Asian and European markets were trading higher after yield on the 10-year Treasury inched down to 1.40% early Wednesday. In Asia, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 2.7% to 29,792.81. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 added 0.5% to 29,559.10, while the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.3% to 3,082.99.

The Shanghai Composite index advanced 2% to 3,576.90. Germany's DAX surged 0.9% to 14,169.37 and the CAC 40 in Paris added 0.8% to 5,857. Britain's FTSE 100 picked up 1.2% to 6,690.55. The future for the S&P 500 climbed 0.7% and that for the Dow industrials was 0.7% higher.