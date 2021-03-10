Share Market Holiday Tomorrow: Is stock market closed on Mahashivratri? All you need to know

Domestic stock, forex, debt and commodity derivatives markets will remain closed on Thursday on account of Mahashivratri. On Wednesday, Sensex gained 254 points to end at 51,279 and Nifty rose 76 points to 15,174. Of 30 Sensex stocks, 23 ended in green.

Top Sensex gainers were Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and Infosys shares rising up to 2.34% today. ONGC, Kotak Bank, ITC, HDFC Bank, PowerGrid, Reliance Industries and Maruti shares were the top Sensex losers falling up to 2.05%. Market cap of BSE listed firms rose to Rs 209.26 lakh crore in trade today.

