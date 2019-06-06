Share Market LIVE: Sensex falls below 40K, Nifty gives up 12,000 ahead of RBI monetary policy; Dewan Housing Finance falls 12%

Share Market LIVE: After the initial uptick, benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty pared all gains and moved into the red on Thursday, ahead of RBI's monetary policy outcome to be announced today. The central bank had cut the short-term lending rate (repo rate) by 25 basis points each in its last two policy reviews.

Banking and auto stocks were trading lower ahead of the RBI monetary policy. Top Sensex gainers were PowerGrid (2.54%), Hindustan Unilever (1.37%) and Asian Paints (0.97%). YES Bank (2.69%), SBI (1.83%) and IndusInd Bank (1.57%) were the top losers on Sensex.

RBI likely to cut key rates

11: 10 am

A worrying slowdown in India's economy makes a cut in the Reserve Bank of India's benchmark interest rate highly likely this week, but analysts say policymakers should also find ways to boost banks' liquidity to ensure they drop their lending rates too.

Beginning a three day review on Tuesday, the RBI's six-member monetary policy committee (MPC) can draw comfort from subdued inflation.

DHFL gets RBI's approval for sale of Avanse Fin to Warburg Pincus

11: 00 am

The co. has recieved Reserve Bank India's (RBI) prior approval for proposed change in control / ownership and management of Avanse and the DHFL's entire shareholding in Avanse Fin Services to Olive Vine Inevstmemnt, an affiliate of Warburg Pincus Group, the acquirer. RBI has granted its approval for change in control/ ownership of Avanse and that DHFL's disinvestment of co. stake in Avanse is expected to be completed shortly.

Expert quote on Rupee

10: 55 am

"We expect the Indian rupee to keep depreciating through the rest of the year, given a higher risk-off sentiment around trade tensions, limited portfolio inflows, slower domestic growth and stretched valuations," said Rini Sen, India economist at ANZ.

"We expect the rupee to recover in 2020, once the combined effect of easy liquidity and monetary policy supports a revival in overall growth."

IOC joint venture with HPCL and BPCL for LPG gas pipeline

10: 50 am

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IndianOil), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) have signed an agreement for formation of a Joint Venture Company for implementation and subsequent operation of 2757 Km long LPG Pipeline from Kandla, Gujarat to Gorakhpur, UP. IndianOil, BPCL and HPCL would have 50%, 25% and 25% equity holding in the JV Company.

Intimation of Receipt of Work Orders by PSP Projects

10: 45 am

The company has informed the exchnages that it has bagged new work orders worth Rs. 155.61 crore for institutional, industrial and residential projects from various clients, which interalia includes major orders received for Construction of Sardardham Building at Ahmedabad worth Rs. 36.08 crore and RCC work for proposed Phoenix Mall at Ahmedabad worth Rs. 91.39 crore and the remaining work orders received from their repeat clients viz Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited , CEPT university,amongst others.

KPIT Tech unveils new visual brand identity

10: 30 am

KPIT Technologies, in a press release has informed the exchanges about unveiling its new visual brand identity today. Worlds leading design studio, Pentagram, its partners Jody Hudson-Powell and Luke Powell , consulted KPIT in developing this new visual identity.

Manpasand Beverages CMD's message

10: 20 am

Manpasand Beverages has informed the exchnages the message from the CMD, Dhirendra Singh, that the company is currently assessing recent developments & situation with public shareholders; willing to take all nessesary steps in the best interest of the firm and that he is also willing to step down from daily operations if required. Message added that he is currently in talks with Ernst & Young to advise and guide the co. on above matters.

Penny Cement IPO

10: 10 am

Penna Cement Industries Limited 's Initial public offer for face value of Rs 10 each at a cash price of per equity share aggregating up to Rs. 1550 Crores, that comprises fresh issue up to Rs.1300 Crores and an offer for sale by the promoter, P R Cement Holdiings Limited, aggregating up to Rs. 250 Crores. Edelweiss Financial Services, IIFL Holdings, JM Financial and YES Securities (India) are the book running lead managers to the issue. The company plans to utilise the IPO proceeds for repayment and pre-payment of certain loans and for general corporate purposes, according to its DRHP filing.

Hyderabad-based Penna Cement Industries Ltd (PCIL), a privately-held cement company, has received SEBI approval for its Rs 1,550-crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).

Market Update

9: 50 am

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 20 were trading in the red. Bank Nifty trading 155 points lower, BSE bankex falls 208 points to 35,273.

Indian Rupee

9: 45 am

Rupee trading 16 paise lower at 69.42 compared to the last close of 69.26 to the dollar.

Gainers and Losers

9:40 am

Indian Oil (1.68%), Dr Reddy's (1.38%) and Asian Paints (1.16%) were the top Nifty gainers.Top Nifty losers were GAIL (6.49%), YES Bank (4.09%) and Tata Motors (2.96%).

Previous closing

9: 35 am

On Tuesday, Sensex fell 184 points to 40,083 level and Nifty closed 66 points lower to 12,021. Meanwhile, mid cap and small cap indices were trading 22 points and 12 points lower in early trade.

DHFL falls 11%

9: 30 am

Dewan Housing falls over 11% to 98 level on BSE after ratings agencies ICRA and Crisil downgraded Dewan Housing Finance Corp commercial paper to their lowest ratings after the lender missed certain payments on bonds due this week. ICRA cut its rating on the company's paper to D from A4, while Crisil downgraded to 'CRISIL D' from 'CRISIL A4+', implying that the company was in default or expected to be in default soon.

FII and DII

9: 25 am

On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 416 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net sellers to the tune of Rs 355.42 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

Market update

9:20 am

Sensex, Nifty slip into the red. Sensex falls 22 points to 40,052 and Nifty down 21 points to 12,000. Oil and gas and banking stocks led the losses with their indices falling 131 points and 193 points, respectively. Market breadth was negative with 491 stocks trading higher compared to 508 falling on the BSE.

Opening Bell

9:15 am

Sensex rallied over 50 points to 40,136 in early trade, Nifty climbed 18 points to 12,039.

Indian Rupee

9:05 am

Rupee opens weak at 69.40 against the dollar from its last close of 69.26, falls 14 paise.