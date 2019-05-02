Share Market Live: Sensex falls 75 points, Nifty at 11,726; Tata Motors, Maruti, ICICI Bank top losers

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty started on a negative note today amid mixed Asian markets. While Sensex fell 75 points to 38,957 with 18 components in the red, Nifty lost 25 points to 11,722.

Here's a look at live updates for the Indian share market today.

9: 30 am: ONGC (1.12%), Bharti Airtel (1.11%) and HDFC Bank (1%) were the top Sensex gainers. Top Sensex losers were Tata Motors (2.87%), Maruti (1.48%) and ICICI Bank (1.41%). On Tuesday, Sensex fell 35 points to 39,031 with 16 components in the red, Nifty lost 6 points to 11,748.

9: 24 am: Mid cap and small cap indices were trading 77 points and 48 points lower in early trade.

9: 21 am : Market breadth was negative with 509 stocks trading higher compared to 791 falling on BSE.

9:20 am: On a net basis, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 114.59 crore on Tuesday, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 730.02 crore, provisional data available with BSE showed.

9:17 am: Auto and banking stocks led the losses with their BSE indices falling 268 points and 125 points, respectively. Consumer durables stocks also fell 122 points with their index reaching 23,751 level.

9:00 am: Rupee opened lower at 69.61 per dollar compared to its last close of 69.56 on Tuesday. On May 1, stock, curremcy and commodity markets were closed on account of Maharashtra Day.