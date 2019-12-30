Share Market Live: Sensex rises 120 points, Nifty above 12,180; ITC, M&M, Adani Ports top gainers

Share Market Live: Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday amid high buying in auto and media stocks. Sensex rose 120 points to 41,700, and Nifty traded 36 points higher at 12,280. ITC, M&M, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the morning session. On the other hand, Reliance, Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, Coal India were among the major losers. Sectorally, except PSU Banking and metal indices, all the other sectors traded in the green, with major buying registered in media and auto stocks.

Here's a look at the live market events on Sensex and Nifty for Monday's trading session:

FII and DII action on Friday

10: 20 AM

Net investment of equity and debt reported by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned positive with net buying logged at Rs 81.37 crore from Indian equities while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) turned bearish with net selling logged at Rs 125.77 crore on Feiday.

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings make tepid debut

10: 15 AM

Shares of Prince Pipes and Fittings made a tepid listing on the exchanges BSE and NSE today. The company debuted at the price Rs 160 on BSE, a 10.11% discount to the issue price of Rs 178.

The Rs 500-crore offer initial public offer of Prince Pipes and Fittings, ran from December 18 to December 20, 2019. It was subscribed 2.22 times on its last day of bidding for subscription.

Sectors Today

10: 00 AM

Sectorally, except PSU Banking and metal indices, all the other sectors traded in the green, with major buying registered in media and auto stocks.

Top gainers/losers

9: 45 AM

ITC, M&M, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the morning session. On the other hand, Reliance, Tata Steel, SBI, JSW Steel, Coal India were among the major losers.

Opening Bell

9: 15 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Monday amid high buying in auto and media stocks. Sensex rose 120 points to 41,700, and Nifty traded 36 points higher at 12,280.

Last Close

9: 10 AM

Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed higher on Friday on fund infusion in some public sector banks and positive developments on the US-China trade deal front. While Sensex closed 411 points higher at 41,575, Nifty climbed 119 points to 12,245. Axis Bank (3.33%), PowerGrid (2.27%) and SBI (2.24%) were the top Sensex gainers.

