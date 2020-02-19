Share Market LIVE: Sensex up 280 points, Nifty above 12K; Bharti Infratel, Coal India top gainers

Share Market LIVE: Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from four sessions of straight fall and traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking overseas trend, amid heavy buying in metal, pharma and realty scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 280 points higher at 401,180 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 90 points higher at 12,080. In terms of sectors, barring auto, all the ohter indices currently trade in the green, with metal, pharma and realty indices rising over 1% each. Asian markets are trading positiive bouncing back from yesterday's low with investors keeping a close watch on rising coronavirus cases in China. Yesterday, BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 161 points lower at 40,894 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 53 points lower at 11,992.

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from 27 March

10: 30 AM

Shree Cement will replace private lender Yes Bank in the benchmark index Nifty 50 from March 27, NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), said on Tuesday.

Further, Vodafone Idea, Ashok Leyland, Indiabulls Housing Finance, L&T Finance Holdings and Shree Cement will be dropped from Nifty Next 50, NSE Indices said in a statement.

Adani Transmission, IDBI Bank, Info Edge (India) Ltd, Larsen & Toubro Infotech and Torrent Pharmaceuticals would be added in Nifty Next 50 index.

Aurobindo Pharma gains 18%

10: 20 AM

Aurobindo Pharma opened with a gain of 10% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 594, rising 18.75% on BSE after the pharma major had an USFDA inspection of Unit IV, a general injectable formulation manufacturing facility. The company said it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) with Voluntary Action Initiated (VAl) status from USFDA.

Commodities Today

10: 15 AM

Oil prices continued to move up on fears over the impact on demand due to coronavirus outbreak in China. Brent Crude traded at $57.92/bbl, up 0.29%.

Gold price remained strong with a positive bias as investors are closely monitoring coronavirus cases as death toll moves to 2,000. Spot Gold internationally, rose 0.605 to trade at 1,600 per 10 gm.

Market update

10: 01 AM

In terms of sectors, barring auto, all the ohter indices currently trade in the green, with metal, pharma and realty indices rising over 1% each.

Market expert opinion

10: 00 AM

Commenting on Coronavirus outbresk in China, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said, "Even though the impact of the coronavirus on Indian economy has been limited so far, there is a risk that industries like pharma and electronics may be seriously impacted if the disruption in supply chains persists for long. It is important that the government take precautionary steps to look for alternative sources of supply. Steps like waiver of import duties may be considered since imports from alternative sources will be costlier" .

FM Sitharaman reviews coronavirus impact on domestic industry

9: 50 AM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the government will soon announce measures to deal with the impact of Coronavirus outbreak on the domestic industry. "There are no concerns about price rise so far due to coronavirus," she said, adding it is too early to talk about the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Make in India initiative.

Sitharaman also said there were no reports of shortage of medicines or medical equipment, instead the pharma industry is asking for lifting of ban on exports of certain items. However, there could be some disruptions in supplies and concerns have been expressed by the representative of pharma, solar and chemical industries, she added.

Global market update

9: 40 AM

Asian shares edged cautiously higher on Wednesday as investors tried to shake off worries about the coronavirus epidemic following a slight decline in the number of new cases. US stock futures ended off the day's lows and the Nasdaq ended a touch higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.01%. Australian shares were up 0.14%, while Japan's Nikkei stock index rose 0.61%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.89 points, or 0.56%, to 29,232.19, the S&P 500 lost 9.87 points, or 0.29%, to 3,370.29. The Nasdaq Composite added 1.57 points, or 0.02%, to 9,732.74, eking out a record closing high.

Death toll in China rises to 2,000

9: 30 AM

New coronavirus cases in the Chinese province at the epicenter of the outbreak fell for a second straight day, but deaths rose after the World Health Organisation had cautioned there was not yet enough data to know if the epidemic had slowed. Hubei reported 1,693 new cases as of Tuesday, down from 1,807 the previous day and the lowest number in the province since February 11. But deaths rose by 132, up from 93 the previous day. The latest figures bring the total number of cases in China to over 74,000 with about 2,000 deaths.

Opening Bell

9: 20 AM

Market benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from four sessions of straight fall and traded on a bullish note on Wednesday, tracking overseas trend, amid heavy buying in metal, pharma and realty scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex traded 280 points higher at 401,180 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 traded 90 points higher at 12,080.

Q3 Earnings Today

9: 10 AM

NIIT, MAS Financial Services, Lumax Auto Technologies, JSG Leasing and Indosolar are among the listed companies that will release earnings for October-December quarter today.

Stocks to watch today on February 19

9:00 AM

YES Bank, Tata Power, Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, IDFC First Bank, HDIL among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

Last Close

8: 45 AM

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty recovered from day's low and closed 0.40% lower by Tuesday's closing bell, amid heavy selloff in metal and auto scrips. BSE 30-share S&P Sensex closed 161 points lower at 40,894 and NSE 50-share index Nifty50 ended 53 points lower at 11,992. In terms of sector, majorly all indices barring IT and media closed in red, with auto and metal indices declining over 1% each.

Global scenario

8: 30 AM

Asian stocks mostly begin positive after China's industrial complex is cautiously returning to work following a prolonged shut down that began with a four-day national holiday on January 25.

US stocks fell after Apple warned its revenue may be lower than forecast due to the coronavirus in China, one of the most significant indications yet of the outbreak's impact on multinational businesses.

SGX Nifty traded up 0.45% at 12,072.50. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 29279, up 68 pts or 0.23%.