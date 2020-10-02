Stock Market news: Are BSE, NSE closed today?

On account of Gandhi Jayanti, the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed today.. Besides, commodity markets, including metals and bullion and currency markets will also remain closed today.

The stock market closed on a bullish note for the second consecutive day on Thursday as positive macroeconomic data and renewed hopes of the US stimulus turbocharged investor sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 629.12 points or 1.65 per cent to close at 38,697.05, led by banking and finance stocks. The NSE Nifty advanced 169.40 points or 1.51 per cent to finish at 11,416.95 on Thursday.

In BSE bank, finance, telecom, realty, tech and IT indices rallied up to 3.73 per cent, while energy and consumer durables indices ended lower.

IndusInd Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack yesterday, followed by Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins and Reliance Industries. On the other hand, ONCG, Titan and Nestle India were the laggards.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.76 per cent lower at $41.98 per barrel. The rupee strengthened by 63 paise to close at 73.13 against the US dollar yesterday.

