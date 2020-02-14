Stocks in news: Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Jain Irrigation and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Orchid Pharma, Kaira Can Company and Firstsource Solutions.

Telecom stocks: Shares of Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel will be under investors' radar after the Supreme Court held telecom service providers in contempt of court for not clearing their dues worth Rs 1.47 lakh crore with the DoT. The apex court summoned the managing directors of the companies on March 17 to explain why they have not deposited the money.

IRB Infra Q3: The company dropped 3% (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 160 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 165 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income was flat, up 0.5% (YoY) at Rs 1,743 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,735 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 7%(YoY) to Rs 714 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 667 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year

Transformers & Rectifiers: The company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 1.6 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against a net loss Rs 1.8 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Revenue rose 7.6% (YoY) to Rs 211 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 196 crore in the same period last financial year. EBITDA registered a growth of 46% (YoY) at Rs 16.4 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 11.2 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Margin rose 210 bps in Q3 FY20 to 7.8% from 5.7% in Q3 FY19.

Embassy Office Parks REIT Q3: Revenue from operations for 3Q FY2020 grew year-on-year by 14% to Rs 54 crore and cumulatively grew year-on-year by 16% for YTD FY2020. Net Operating Income for 3Q FY2020 grew year-on-year by 16% to Rs 46 crore and cumulatively grew year-on-year by 17% for YTD FY2020. Portfolio occupancy increased to 95.1% as on December 31, 2019, an increase of 220 bps year-on-year and 40 bps quarter-on-quarter. The company board has declared a distribution of Rs 47 crore or Rs. 6.1 per unit for 3Q FY2020.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q3: The lender reported standalone net loss of Rs 334.48 crore in the December 2019 quarter as against Rs 373 crore reported in a year ago period. Lender's Net NPA reduced to 9.81 % from 10.47%. CASA as a percentage to total deposits stood higher at 25.88% as on 31 December, 2019 as against 22.85% as on 31 December, 2018.

Jain Irrigation Q3: The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 183 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 62 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 67% (YoY) to Rs 363 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1,125 crore in the same period last financial year.

