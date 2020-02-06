Stocks in news: Britannia, SML Isuzu, CARE Ratings, Voltas, Inox Leisure, Corporation Bank, Whirlpool and more

Stocks in news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting December quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, SML Isuzu, CARE Ratings, Voltas, Inox Leisure, Corporation Bank and Whirlpool among others.

Eicher Motors Q3: The company reported a 6.3% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 498 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 532 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total revenue from operations rose 1.28% (YoY) to Rs 2,371 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 2,341 crore during the same period last financial year. EPS registered (YoY) at Rs 182 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 195 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in previous year.

Sun Pharma Q3: The company reported 26% decline (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 913.52 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 1,241.85 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total revenue from operations rose 5.3% (YoY) to Rs 8,154.85 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7,740.19 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS registered (YoY) at Rs 3.81 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 5.18 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

RITES Q3: The company reported 13% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.74 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 122.81 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 13.90% (YoY) to Rs 645.58 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 566.78 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS registered (YoY) at Rs 5.59 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 4.91 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year. Company also declared interim dividend at the rate of 40% of the paid-up share capital of Rs 4.00 per share.

Bata Q3: The company reported 14% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 118 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019 as against Rs 103 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 6.80% (YoY) to Rs 847 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 793 crore in the same period last financial year. EPS registered (YoY) at Rs 9.20 crore during the quarter ended December 31, 2019, from Rs 8.02 crore, booked in the corresponding quarter in the previous year.

Q3 Earnings Today: Britannia, Container Corporation Of India, Godfrey Phillips India, Sterling And Wilson Solar, Whirlpool Of India, Voltas, Oberoi Realty, Procter & Gamble Health, SML Isuzu, CARE Ratings, Future Supply Chain Solutions, Inox Leisure, Corporation Bank, Excel Industries, Venky's, Abbott India, Globus Spirits, Mahanagar Gas, Alkem Laboratories, Apex Frozen Foods, Ashoka Buildcon, Apollo Finvest, Archies, Emami, Essel Propack, IIFL Securities, JSW Holdings, KEC International, Kolte-Patil Developers, Maharashtra Seamless, Max India, New India Assurance Company, NTPC, Repco Home Finance, Varun Beverages, UPL, TV Today Network, Tata Steel, Symphony among others will announce their quarterly results today.