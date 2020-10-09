Stocks in news: TCS, HPCL, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, JK Cement, Adani Green Energy

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Friday's trading session based on latest developments.

Banks and financial services: Reserve Bank of India's meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) that began on 7 October 2020 and ends today, and the central bank will announce its policy decision at 10 am. Rate-sensitive stocks includes names like Maruti, Tata Motors, DLF, Godrej Properties, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, SBI, PNB, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.

TCS: The IT company launched state-of-the-art threat management centers across the world to protect customers from cyber-attacks.

HPCL: Fitch affirms HPCL's long-term rating at 'BBB-' with outlook negative.

Union Bank of India: CARE Ratings revised ratings to 'CARE AA+ Outlook Negative' from 'CARE AA+

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: The bank said it had received an indicative non-binding offer from the Clix Group. This is amid the process of considering and evaluating the proposed amalgamation with Clix Capital Services, Clix Finance India, and Clix Housing Finance

JK Cement: Company successfully commissioned 0.7 million tonne per annum grey cement grinding capacity at Balasinor, Gujarat unit and also commenced commercial dispatches.

Adani Green Energy: Fitch affirmed Adani Green Energy Restricted Group 2's notes at 'BBB-', and the outlook is Negative'

Future Retail: Amazon.com Inc. has moved the Singapore International Arbitration Centre against Kishore Biyani-led Future Group's Rs 24,700-crore asset sale to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.

Solar Industries India: Company and its subsidiary Economic Explosives have received orders from Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) for supply of explosives and initiating systems worth Rs 447 crore, to be delivered over a period of two years.

GOCL Corporation: Subsidiary IDL Explosives (IDLEL) has bagged an order of Rs 186.78 crore from Singareni Collieries Company for supply of bulk explosives and accessories.

Vedanta: The bidding period for delisting the shares ends today.