12 stocks where FPIs raised stakes for 4 straight quarters

360 One Wam, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Coromandel International, National Aluminium Company (NALCO), Navine Flourine International, Go Digit General Insurance and Concord Biotech are among a dozen stocks from the NSE500 index, mostly smallcaps and midcaps, where foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) raised stakes in successive quarters of FY25.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Cochin Shipyard, IRCTC, Reliance Industries Ltd, KPIT Technologies and Berger Paints are some stocks that witnessed FPI selloff in all the four quarters of FY25. The year saw FPIs trimming stakes mostly in large caps while increasing stakes in SMID stocks.

In the case of 360 One Wam, FPIs owned 33 per cent stake in the financial service firm at the end of March quarter against 16.5 per cent YoY. FPIs upped their stake in 360 One Wam to 18.6 in Q1, 20.9 per cent in Q2 and to 21.9 per cent in Q3, data compiled by IIFL Securities showed.

In the case of JB Pharma, FPI ownership stood at 18.3 per cent in Q4 against 14.6 per cent in Q3, 13.6 per cent in Q2, 12.2 per cent in Q1 and 11.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter. NALCO also saw FPI ownership jumping to 15.8 per cent in the March quarter from 9 per cent YoY.

Advertisement

In the case of Coromandel, FPI ownership jumped to 10.6 per cent from 7.3 per cent. FPI ownership in fact almost doubled in Five-Star Finance to 45.2 per cent at the end of March quarter against 24.3 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. In Go Digit General Insurance, FPI ownership jumped to 7.9 per cent in Q4 against nil in the year-ago quarter.

"360 One, JB Chemicals & Pharma, Coromandel, National Aluminium, and Navin Fluorine are some names that saw FII buying over the past 4 quarters, while Cyient, CEAT, Aarti Industries, Dr. Reddy’s, and CG Power saw consistent selling," IIFL said.

Data showed Cochin Shipyard saw FPIs slashing stakes to 2.9 per cent from 5.2 per cent YoY. In Reliance Industries, FPI ownership was reduced to 20.6 per cent from 23.8 per cent. KPIT Technologies also saw FPIs cutting stakes to 17.2 per cent from 24 per cent.

Advertisement

"FIIs and DMFs increased stake in Aptus Finance, JB Chemicals & Pharma, and Navin Fluorine, to

name a few. FII-DMF ownership ratio declined significantly from 2.2 in March 2022 to 1.7 in March 25. Amid industry-wide earnings cuts and global GDP estimate downgrades, we believe the rarity value of growth will be at a premium. We continue to prefer Hospitals, India-focused Pharma, select NBFCs and Telecom," IIFL Securities said.