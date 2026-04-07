141% jump in 6 months: This multibagger stock will turn ex-bonus today

Shares of SME multibagger Avax Apparels and Ornaments Ltd will turn ex-date for bonus issue on Tuesday. The company, which operates in the wholesale trading of knitted cloth, had announced bonus in the ratio of 3:1. Today is the record date for identifying eligible shareholders for the same. Earlier, the company had also announced a stock split, with the record date set at March 27, 2026.

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The impact of a bonus issue is straightforward: it increases the number of outstanding shares, trims free reserves, and lowers earnings per share (EPS), prompting a downward adjustment in share price. A 3:1 bonus issue means Avax Apparels would issue three new fully paid-up shares for every one share its investors already own.

A bonus issue rewards shareholders by distributing free shares from accumulated earnings without altering face value. A stock split, on the other hand, divides existing shares into smaller units to improve liquidity, reducing the face value. The stock is up 141 per cent in the past six months on an adjusted basis.

Avax Apparels and Ornaments is engaged in two distinct lines of business lines: Wholesale trading and Online retail of silver ornaments. The company operates in the wholesale trading of knitted cloth. It directly buy from manufacturers and supply wholesale to companies and readymade garment manufacturers in Punjab. The company specialises in knitted cloth, which is used for manufacturing of ladies and gents’ jackets. The company, as per corporate database AceEquity, recently purchased machinery for manufacturing of knitted cloth. It aims to manufacture what it has been outsourcing till now.

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Besides, Avax Apparels and Ornaments deals in the business of online retail of silver ornaments. As per AceEquity, it offers a wide range of designs and articles with a choice of weight of products, such as silver rings, silver ladies pajeb, silver gents kada, silver plate set, silver glass, silver bangles, silver bowls, silver chains, and other silver jewellery.

As per AceEquity, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1.20 crore for the first six months of FY26 compared wit Rs 91 lakh profit in the year-ago quarter. Sales for the period rose 34.58 per cent to Rs 20.20 crore compared with Rs 15.01 crore YoY.

The company is led by two promoters namely, Harinderpal Singh Sodhi as Managing Director and Harish Kumar as Executive (Whole Time) Director of the Company.