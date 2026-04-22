Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
15 bottom-up stock investment ideas as smallcap, midcap shares back to pre-Iran war levels

15 bottom-up stock investment ideas as smallcap, midcap shares back to pre-Iran war levels

Embassy Office Parks REIT and NMDC Ltd are grouped under ‘Rewarders’. UNO Minda, Coromandel International Ltd and Coforge Ltd ar categorised as ‘Reinvestors’.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026 1:18 PM IST
15 bottom-up stock investment ideas as smallcap, midcap shares back to pre-Iran war levelsNuvama favoured Max Financial Services Ltd, JK Cement Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (Pic: AI generated for representational purposes only)

Smallcap and midcap (SMID) stocks, represented by the BSE Small and Midcap 400 Index, have rebounded sharply in April to the pre-war level of 12,000 despite lingering uncertainties around supply shocks. While Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research viewed SMID valuations as expensive, despite the index being stuck between 11,000 to 13,000 levels for the last two years, it identified value-buying opportunities in consumer durables, chemicals, IT and select auto ancillaries. The brokerage preferred stocks such as ACME Solar Holdings Ltd, Coforge Ltd, Page Industries Ltd, UNO Minda, NMDC Ltd, Gravita India Ltd, PG Electroplast Ltd and Aarti Industries Ltd. It also favoured Max Financial Services Ltd, JK Cement Ltd and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd among its top picks.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Nuvama classified these stocks into three groups. The first, termed ‘Restructurers’, included cyclicals with bottoming margins and policy support. The second category, ‘Reinvestors’, comprised consistent compounders, while the third, ‘Rewarders’, included companies with high free cash flow yields. Embassy Office Parks REIT and NMDC Ltd were grouped under ‘Rewarders’. UNO Minda, Coromandel International Ltd and Coforge Ltd were categorised as ‘Reinvestors’, while Page Industries Ltd and PG Electroplast Ltd were identified as ‘Restructurers’.

With regards to valuations, consumption stocks are now much cheaper than most cyclicals, not just relative to their own history, but also with regards to levels, Nuvama said.

Advertisement

"Durables, FMCG, even retail are all trading at the lower end of their valuations. While some of the cyclicals in SMIDs—industrials, defence, metals are trading at the higher end of the spectrum. Real estate is perhaps a space amongst cyclicals where valuations have moved somewhat lower," Nuvama added.

The brokerage sees near-term earnings pressure. But while demand recovery post the 2022 disruption was led by capex, it sees consumption outpacing capex this time, given the higher policy support. 

"SMIDs are trading at 20–30 per cent premium to large caps—nearly all-time high, despite their one-year forward EPS growth differential vanishing as compared to 40 per cent discount seen during the previous bottoms. The valuation premiums look particularly high in the context of weak earnings differential," Nuvama said.

Advertisement

That said, it said earnings growth of Indian SMIDs is now in line or rather underperforming their global peers, back to its pre-Covid-19 trend. This is in sharp contrast to the 2023–24 phase where higher earnings growth justified a larger premium. Thus, large premium to global peers may perhaps not be warranted, Nuvama said. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 22, 2026 1:14 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today