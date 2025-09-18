1,700% up in 5 yrs: Multibagger specialty chemicals stock to turn ex-dividend this Friday

Shares of Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd, the multibagger specialty chemicals stock, are set to turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 19, with a final dividend of Rs 9 per share on a face value of Rs 10. Investors holding the stock on the record date, September 19, will be eligible for the payout.

Over the past five years, Jyoti Resins has delivered staggering returns of 1,709.86 per cent, with its share price surging from Rs 71 to Rs 1,285, making it a standout performer in the specialty chemicals segment.

On Thursday at 12:30 pm, Jyoti Resins' shares were up 0.54 per cent at Rs 1,282.50. The stock remains 21 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 1,635 while trading nearly 27 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,010.60.

Currently, the company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,542 crore, with a PE ratio of 21.27, a PB ratio of 8.09, and a return on equity (ROE) of 38.02 per cent.

In its latest June quarter results, Jyoti Resins reported a net profit of Rs 17.38 crore, down 7.36 per cent from Rs 18.76 crore in the same quarter last year. However, sales rose 8.56 per cent to Rs 75.10 crore, up from Rs 69.18 crore in the previous period.

The company, known for its flagship EURO 7000 wood adhesive brand, primarily serves the furniture industry and allied applications.

On the technical front, Jyoti Resins' relative strength index (RSI) of 43.6 and money flow index (MFI) of 44.4 are both in the mid-range. The stock exhibits very low volatility with a one-year beta of 0.6. Its current price is trading below both the 50-day (Rs 1,330.4) and 200-day (Rs 1,306.7) simple moving averages (SMAs).