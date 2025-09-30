Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
188% return in 22 days! 5 stocks that gave investors solid returns in September

188% return in 22 days! 5 stocks that gave investors solid returns in September

IZMO Ltd gained 81 per cent, moving from Rs 672.90 to Rs 1,219.70 during the month. The firm, valued at Rs 1,816 crore, provides interactive marketing solutions and automotive e-retailing platforms.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  • Updated Sep 30, 2025 4:43 PM IST
188% return in 22 days! 5 stocks that gave investors solid returns in SeptemberMeanwhile, on Tuesday, the Sensex declined 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 80,267.62, extending its losing streak to eight sessions with a total fall of nearly 2,746 points.

Five listed companies with market capitalisations above Rs 1,000 crore delivered strong gains over 22 trading sessions in September, even as broader domestic market indices struggled with volatility.

Indo Thai Securities Ltd advanced 82 per cent, climbing from Rs 153.95 to Rs 280.95, giving it a market cap of Rs 3,331 crore. The company operates as a broker on the NSE and BSE, is a depository participant and offers related securities services.

Advertisement

Related Articles

IZMO Ltd gained 81 per cent, moving from Rs 672.90 to Rs 1,219.70 during the month. The firm, valued at Rs 1,816 crore, provides interactive marketing solutions and automotive e-retailing platforms.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd rose 65 per cent, from Rs 2,207.40 to Rs 3,648.05 in September. The technology solutions firm, with a market cap of Rs 20,667 crore, is focused on servers, workstations, cloud, HPC, AI and big-data stacks.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure Ltd led the pack with a surge from Rs 736.55 to Rs 2,124.35, marking a rise of 188 per cent. The company, with a market cap of Rs 5,945 crore, is engaged in packaged food products, edible oils, rice, sugar, bio-fertilisers, spices and personal care items.

Advertisement

TVS Electronics Ltd gained 57 per cent, moving from Rs 398.25 to Rs 628, taking its market cap to Rs 1,171 crore. The company manufactures point-of-sale devices, printers, keyboards and provides OEM service support.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Sensex declined 97.32 points, or 0.12 per cent, to close at 80,267.62, extending its losing streak to eight sessions with a total fall of nearly 2,746 points. The Nifty50 slipped 23.80 points, or 0.10 per cent, to settle at 24,611.10.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 30, 2025 4:43 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today