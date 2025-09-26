19,400% return in 3 years: Multibagger stock hits lower circuit 18 of past 24 sessions

Elitecon International Ltd has delivered extraordinary returns over the past three years, with its stock rising from Rs 1.10 to around Rs 214.55, a gain of more than 19,400 per cent.

Elitecon shares have hit the lower circuit in 18 of the past 24 sessions. On Friday, the scrip slipped 4.98 per cent to Rs 214.55 on the BSE, compared with Thursday’s close of Rs 225.80, leaving the company with a market capitalisation of about Rs 34,295 crore.

Over longer horizons, the gains remain striking. Elitecon’s data points to a return of 15,000 per cent over five years and 7,000 per cent in a single year. Based on current levels, the stock has jumped nearly 7,100 per cent from its 52-week low of Rs 2.94, although it remains about 196 per cent below its 52-week high of Rs 422.65.

The company has attributed the recent price action to “purely market-driven” factors. In a September 19 filing on BSE, management said it was unaware of any undisclosed material development that could explain the surge in equity volumes.

The stock trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,340.94 and a price-to-book multiple of 1,532.50.

The RSI stands at 49.2, indicating a mid-range position, while the daily MFI is 95.1, signalling overbought conditions. The stock’s 1-year beta is -0.2, pointing to very low volatility. On moving averages, the counter trades below its 50-day SMA of 237 but remains well above its 200-day SMA of 83.6.

Incorporated in 1987 as Kashiram Jain & Company Limited, the firm has undergone a transformation, rebranding as Elitecon International Ltd.

Originally focused on the tobacco sector. Elitecon’s profile highlights its diversification into industrial manufacturing, with investments in research and development, modern processes and technology upgrades. The company positions innovation, cross-functional capabilities and sustainable practices as key drivers of its global growth plans.