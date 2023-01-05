scorecardresearch
2 multibagger stocks Rama Steel Tubes and Globe Multi Ventures to go ex-bonus on Friday

Rama Steel Tubes shares jumped 110 per cent in the last one year. Shares of Globe Commercials have gained 190 per cent during the same period

Globe Multi Ventures fell 1.4 per cent to close at Rs 59.75 on Wednesday. Rama Steel Tube closed the day at Rs 173.55, down 5.58 per cent Globe Multi Ventures fell 1.4 per cent to close at Rs 59.75 on Wednesday. Rama Steel Tube closed the day at Rs 173.55, down 5.58 per cent

Rama Steel Tubes and Globe Multi Venture (erstwhile Globe Commercials) are two multibagger stocks, which will go ex-bonus on Friday. Globe Multi Venture had announced bonus in the ratio of 1:1.  Rama Steel Tubes shares had announced bonus in the 4:1 ratio.           

Rama Steel Tubes is a structural steel tube company. It registered its ever highest sales volume of 53,21.6 tonnes in the December quarter. The sales volume for 9-month of FY23 stood came in at 1,31,824 tonnes compared with 71,071 tonnes last year. The sales volume would get further boost from commissioning and ramp-up of new capacity expansion at Khopoli Plant, Maharashtra, this company said on January 3.

Published on: Jan 05, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
Posted by: Priya Raghuvanshi, Jan 05, 2023, 5:07 PM IST
