2 reasons why ACME Solar shares gain 9% today; stock up 18% in 4 days

On Friday, in a stock exchange filing, the company said it had commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of BESS in its first phase.

Ritik Raj
Ritik Raj
  Updated Mar 13, 2026 10:44 AM IST
2 reasons why ACME Solar shares gain 9% today; stock up 18% in 4 daysAt 10:17 am, shares of ACME Solar were trading 8.04% higher at Rs 259.45 apiece on BSE after rising over 9% to touch the day’s high of Rs 262.45 in early trade, up from its previous close of Rs 240.15 per share.

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares gained for the fourth straight session on Friday following the announcement of major battery energy storage system (BESS) project completions in Rajasthan. 

At 10:17 am, shares of ACME Solar were trading 8.04% higher at Rs 259.45 apiece on BSE after rising over 9% to touch the day’s high of Rs 262.45 in early trade, up from its previous close of Rs 240.15 per share. The counter has gained nearly 18% in the last four sessions.

On Friday, in a stock exchange filing, the company said it had commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of BESS in its first phase. Located in Rajasthan, this capacity is part of a larger planned pipeline of 585 MW / 2011.24 MWh.

“These BESS are connected with existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis on short term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours,” the filing said.

Adding to the sentiment, the company had submitted another exchange filing post market hours on Thursday, ACME Sun Power Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, successfully commissioned its second phase of 33.335 MW/160.51 MWh BESS capacity in Badi Sid, Rajasthan. Set for a commercial operation date of March 14, 2026, the company said.

Earlier, in a note dated January 31, 2026, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained a ‘Buy; rating on ACME Solar with a target price of Rs 350 per share.
 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Mar 13, 2026 10:44 AM IST
