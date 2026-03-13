2 reasons why ACME Solar shares gain 9% today; stock up 18% in 4 days

ACME Solar Holdings Ltd shares gained for the fourth straight session on Friday following the announcement of major battery energy storage system (BESS) project completions in Rajasthan.

At 10:17 am, shares of ACME Solar were trading 8.04% higher at Rs 259.45 apiece on BSE after rising over 9% to touch the day’s high of Rs 262.45 in early trade, up from its previous close of Rs 240.15 per share. The counter has gained nearly 18% in the last four sessions.

Advertisement

Related Articles

On Friday, in a stock exchange filing, the company said it had commissioned 142.67 MW / 481.49 MWh of BESS in its first phase. Located in Rajasthan, this capacity is part of a larger planned pipeline of 585 MW / 2011.24 MWh.

“These BESS are connected with existing operational Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) and will run on merchant basis on short term basis, generating additional revenue stream through price differential between peak and non-peak demand hours,” the filing said.

Adding to the sentiment, the company had submitted another exchange filing post market hours on Thursday, ACME Sun Power Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, successfully commissioned its second phase of 33.335 MW/160.51 MWh BESS capacity in Badi Sid, Rajasthan. Set for a commercial operation date of March 14, 2026, the company said.

Advertisement

Earlier, in a note dated January 31, 2026, domestic brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) maintained a ‘Buy; rating on ACME Solar with a target price of Rs 350 per share.

