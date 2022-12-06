2 SME stocks debuted on Oct 10; both turned multibaggers with up to 355% returns!

Two SME debutants Concord Control Systems and Silicon Rental Solutions, which made market debuts on the same day, October 10, are trading at levels that are more than double the price at which the shares were issued to IPO investors. While Concord Control, already had a strong listing, the scrip built on gains and is up 355 per cent since its October 10 listing. Silicon Rental Solutions had rather a muted listing on October 10, but the scrip has jumped 117 per cent since.

The Rs 5.96 crore Concord Control Systems IPO ran from September 27 to September 29 and was subscribed a whopping 202.41 times. The stock got listed at Rs 109.95 on BSE over its issue price of Rs 55. The engineering (industrial equipment) company last stood at Rs 250.35 a piece, up 355.18 per cent.

In case of Silicon Rental Solutions, the stock had a muted listing at Rs 80 on October 10, against an issue price of Rs 78. The scrip last traded at Rs 169.45, up 117.24 per cent. This IPO ran from September 28 to September 30 and was subscribed 2.89 times.

Silicon Rental Solutions is an IT equipment outsourcing company, engaged in providing end-to-end IT equipment on a rental and returnable basis in India. The company provides laptops, desktops, printers, servers and other peripherals like CCTV cameras, projectors, storage devices, etc mainly to small, medium and large corporate.

Silicon Rental Solutions, a part of SME IPO index, has hit a high of Rs 186.70 and a low of Rs 80 during its two months of listing.

Concord Control Systems, on the other hand, is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of coach-related and electrification products for Indian Railways and other Railway Contractors. The company manufactures products required in railway coaches like Inter-Vehicular Coupler, Emergency Lighting System, Brushless DC carriage fan, Exhaust fans, Cable Jackets, Bellows etc. and products required in the electrification of coaches and broad gauge network of Indian Railways like Battery Charger 200 AH, Battery Charger 40 AH, Tensile Testing Machine.

This scrip, also a part of SME IPO index, has hit a high of Rs 298.90 and a low of Rs 109.95 during its two months of listing.

