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20 high-conviction ideas for up to 95% upside | stocks to buy

20 high-conviction ideas for up to 95% upside | stocks to buy

Choice Institutional suggested 20 high-conviction stock ideas that it believes can deliver up to 96 per cent potential upside. They included Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Consumer and Bharat Dynamics.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 21, 2026 4:24 PM IST
20 high-conviction ideas for up to 95% upside | stocks to buy Choice said a sustained foreign-flow recovery likely requires three catalysts. A meaningful earning upgrades, rupee stability and more favourable policy treatment for foreign capital.

Choice Institutional Equities in its latest strategy note said the June quarter earnings cycle has avoided the feared West Asia shock, but has not yet delivered the upgrades needed to reignite foreign investor conviction. It said Q1FY27 earnings beat consensus largely because expectations had already been reset lower.

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Margin contracted despite a healthy demand, reinforcing the weak-growth, margin-pressure narrative, it saying the key takeaway was that West Asia-related supply-chain disruption hurt less than feared, but the earnings recovery is far from broad-based.

"Nifty 50 FY27E/FY28E EPS estimate saw only marginal upgrades during the quarter, suggesting that the earnings cycle remains more resilient than weak. This does not imply entry into a meaningful upgrade phase," it said.

The brokerage suggested 20 high-conviction stock ideas that it believes can deliver up to 95 per cent potential upside. They included Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Consumer, Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Garden Reach and Lumax Auto, among others.

Three  catalysts

Choice said a sustained foreign-flow recovery likely requires three catalysts. A meaningful earning upgrades, rupee stability and more favourable policy treatment for foreign capital. A rotation away from global AI-led trades could provide an additional tailwind for India but is unlikely to be an immediate catalyst, it said.

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Choice said scarce growth is pushing investors down the market-cap curve, with small and midcap stocks now trade 5 percentage points above their 5-year trailing PE averages. On the other hand, largecaps are trading 2 percentage points below their long-term verages, leaving little valuation cushion for an earnings miss as India trades at a PEG of 2.2 times.

20 stocks to buy
Choice Institutional said it favours earning upgrades over multiple expansion, with preference for Defence, Autos and Auto Ancillaries, Metals, Pharmaceuticals and select New-Age Tech.

Durable FPI buying, strengthening SIP inflows and lower primary-market absorption would be the key signals for a broader re-rating, it said.

Key risk
Choice said liquidity is the bigger risk as DIIs continue to absorb FPI selling, but a correction in equity funds could trigger redemption, weaker SIP flows and a further de-rating.

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"At the same time, primary-market supply is surging: 42 mainboard IPOs have raised Rs 54,380 crore in FY26, while YTD FY27 saw a raise of Rs 48,860 crore. The pace has picked up with July ‘26 and August ’26 capital raising at Rs 19,200 crore and Rs 23,050 crore, respectively. Against higher inflation, fiscal slippage, a narrowing India–US rate differential and potential tightening by RBI, the margin of safety in broad small/midcap exposure is thin,"it said.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026 4:24 PM IST
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