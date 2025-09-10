200% return in 3 years: Multibagger stock to turn ex-dividend on September 11

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd, a multibagger stock over the past three years, has delivered a remarkable return of more than 200 per cent. The company’s share price has soared from Rs 38.10 to Rs 116.08 during this period. The company’s share is set to turn ex-dividend on Thursday, September 11, 2025.

Edelweiss Financial has declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share, with the payment scheduled for October 26, 2025. On Wednesday, Edelweiss shares were trading 0.30 per cent higher at Rs 115.95 apiece on the BSE, against the previous close of Rs 115.60. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 10,969 crore, while the stock is trading around 58 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 73.51.

Technically, the stock remains in a bullish trend, trading above both its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 107.80 and 200-day SMA of Rs 104.60. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.3, indicating the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) at 85.1 points to a potential overbought condition. The stock carries a beta of 1.5, reflecting relatively high volatility.

Edelweiss Financial Services provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, institutions, and individual customers. The company operates across multiple asset classes and consumer segments, serving both domestic and international markets. Its business is broadly divided into three segments: Credit Business, Franchise & Advisory Business, and Insurance. The Retail Credit segment includes retail mortgages, SME and business loans, loans against securities, as well as agri and rural finance.