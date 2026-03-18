3 reasons why Tata Steel shares in focus today

Tata Steel Ltd shares are likely to be in focus on Wednesday following a queue of major announcements, a multi-billion dollar overseas investment plan, a strategic domestic amalgamation, and a healthcare acquisition.

At close on Tuesday, Tata Steel shares jumped 4.41% to settle at Rs 195.40 per share, up from its previous close of Rs 187.15 on BSE.

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The steel giant’s board, which met on Tuesday, approved to infuse up to $2 billion (approx Rs 18,488.10 crore) into its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte. Ltd. (TSHP).

According to the stock exchange filing, this capital injection will roll out in multiple tranches starting from the financial year 2026-27.

Meanwhile, on the domestic front, the board greenlit merging Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) into Tata Steel. NINL, which runs a 0.98 million tonnes per annum integrated steel plant in Odisha's Kalinganagar, is already a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

The filing noted that this amalgamation is designed to drive "operational efficiencies and business synergies."

“In addition, the resulting simplified corporate holding structure will bring agility to business ecosystem of the merged entity,” the company said.

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In another move for its workforce ecosystem, Tata Steel also announced it is taking full control of Medica TS Hospital Private Limited. For a cash consideration of Rs 1.49 crore, Tata Steel is buying out the remaining 49% equity and 31.85% preference stakes from Manipal Hospitals Eastern India Private Limited.

This transaction hands Tata Steel 100% ownership of the 100-bed multispecialty facility located in the Kalinganagar Industrial complex.