3 stock picks below Rs 200 tag for up to 25% return; check details

Amid the strong recovery in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm Master Capital Services has suggested three stocks below Rs 200 price tag for up to 25 per cent returns for the investors. A couple of these stocks are from consumption theme, while the remaining one is a PSU metal counter. Check out key details about these stocks including target prices and stop losses:



Lemon Tree Hotels | Buy at Rs 164 & Rs 146 | Target Price: Rs 198-204 | Stop Loss: Rs 137

After breaking out of the upper range value of the ascending triangle, prices are currently retesting the previous breakout zone, showing price stability and healthy consolidation after a strong rally. The stock continues to trade above the 21-week and 55-week EMAs, indicating sustained bullish momentum and trend strength on higher time frames. Price structure remains positive with higher highs and higher lows, supported by steady volumes, suggesting accumulation at lower levels and increasing probability of a fresh upside move once the consolidation phase is complete.



Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail | Buy at Rs 83 & 74 | Target Price: Rs 99-104 | Stop Loss: Rs 67

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail is trading in ascending on the weekly chart, and prices are currently positioned at a well-established horizontal support zone, with historical evidence of rebounds from this area. Recent declines have occurred on lower volumes, suggesting weak selling pressure and signs of accumulation by buyers. The stock is currently trading within a broader channel and is taking support at its 100-monthly EMA, which technically strengthens the potential for a reversal and continued range-bound movement.



NMDC | Buy at Rs 75.80 & Rs 72 | Target Price: Rs 91-94 | Stop Loss: Rs 64

NMDC is trading in an ascending triangle on the weekly chart, the bullish continuation pattern which generally concludes with breakout on the higher side. Recent volume patterns suggest that prices are all set to move the upper range value of this triangle pattern. The weekly RSI remains above 50, while volume on declines is subdued, highlighting ongoing buyer control. Current price action near breakout provides a strong risk-reward profile, with potential for further upward momentum.