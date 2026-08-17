3 stocks to buy for 10-14% upside in 3-4 weeks | Technical picks

Mphasis share price target

For Mphasis, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of Rs 2,535-2,485, a stop loss of Rs 2,363 and an expected upside of 12-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, the stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone of 2,035-2,497, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the onset of a medium-term uptrend.

The brokerage said the stock has also closed above its weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a fresh buy signal and indicating strengthening upside momentum. It added that the stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in alignment with price action, confirming a robust bullish structure. Momentum indicators also remain supportive, with the weekly RSI holding above its reference line, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum, a positive bias and an improving trend structure. Based on this, Axis Securities sees an upside towards 2,805-2,870 levels in three to four weeks.

Advertisement

LG Electronics India share price target

For LG Electronics India Ltd, the brokerage has suggested a buy range of 1,710-1,675, a stop loss of 1,610 and an expected upside of 10-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, LG Electronics has delivered a decisive breakout from the down-sloping trendline around 1,695 levels. The breakout is supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the continuation of a medium-term uptrend.

Axis Securities said large volumes at this breakout point to increased participation. It also said the daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals show increased momentum. The stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in sync with price action, confirming a strong bullish structure. The weekly RSI is above its reference line, generating a buy signal and an improving trend structure. The brokerage’s analysis indicates an upside towards 1,855-1,925 levels over a holding period of three to four weeks.

Advertisement

Aarti Industries share price target

For Aarti Industries Ltd, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of 530-520, a stop loss of 495 and an expected upside of 11-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, AARTIIND has delivered a decisive breakout from the multiple resistance at 522, backed by a strong bullish candle, signalling the onset of the medium-term uptrend.

The brokerage said volume activity has increased at the breakout zone, highlighting strong market participation and validating the strength of the breakout. It added that the stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in sync with price action, confirming a strong bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the daily and weekly RSI holding above their reference lines, indicating a positive bias and strengthening the bullish outlook. Based on this analysis, Axis Securities sees an upside towards 585-599 levels in three to four weeks.

Intraday movements

On Monday, Mphasis was trading 2.6 per cent lower at Rs 2,502. LG Electronics plunged 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,675.30. Aarti Industries was down 0.84 per cent at Rs 529.20.