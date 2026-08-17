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3 stocks to buy for 10-14% upside in 3-4 weeks | Technical picks

3 stocks to buy for 10-14% upside in 3-4 weeks | Technical picks

MPHASIS2,503.10(1.65%)

For Mphasis, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of Rs 2,535-2,485, a stop loss of Rs 2,363 and an expected upside of 12-14 per cent.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Aug 17, 2026 12:37 PM IST
3 stocks to buy for 10-14% upside in 3-4 weeks | Technical picks For Aarti Industries Ltd, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of 530-520, a stop loss of 495 and an expected upside of 11-14 per cent. (AI-generated image)

Axis Securities has identified three stock ideas — Aarti Industries Ltd, Mphasis Ltd and LG Electronics India Ltd — where it sees a 10-14 per cent upside over the next three to four weeks. The brokerage said the three stocks look strong on technical charts after decisively breaking above key resistance zones.

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The brokerage’s view is based on breakout patterns, bullish candles, support from key moving averages and momentum indicators. It has suggested specific buy ranges, stop losses and upside targets for each of the three stocks, with a holding period of three to four weeks.

Mphasis share price target
For Mphasis, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of Rs 2,535-2,485, a stop loss of Rs 2,363 and an expected upside of 12-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, the stock has delivered a decisive breakout above the consolidation zone of 2,035-2,497, supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the onset of a medium-term uptrend.

The brokerage said the stock has also closed above its weekly upper Bollinger Band, generating a fresh buy signal and indicating strengthening upside momentum. It added that the stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in alignment with price action, confirming a robust bullish structure. Momentum indicators also remain supportive, with the weekly RSI holding above its reference line, reflecting strengthening bullish momentum, a positive bias and an improving trend structure. Based on this, Axis Securities sees an upside towards 2,805-2,870 levels in three to four weeks.

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LG Electronics India share price target
For LG Electronics India Ltd, the brokerage has suggested a buy range of 1,710-1,675, a stop loss of 1,610 and an expected upside of 10-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, LG Electronics has delivered a decisive breakout from the down-sloping trendline around 1,695 levels. The breakout is supported by a strong bullish candle, signalling the continuation of a medium-term uptrend.

Axis Securities said large volumes at this breakout point to increased participation. It also said the daily and weekly Bollinger Band buy signals show increased momentum. The stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in sync with price action, confirming a strong bullish structure. The weekly RSI is above its reference line, generating a buy signal and an improving trend structure. The brokerage’s analysis indicates an upside towards 1,855-1,925 levels over a holding period of three to four weeks.

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Aarti Industries share price target
For Aarti Industries Ltd, Axis Securities has suggested a buy range of 530-520, a stop loss of 495 and an expected upside of 11-14 per cent. On the weekly chart, AARTIIND has delivered a decisive breakout from the multiple resistance at 522, backed by a strong bullish candle, signalling the onset of the medium-term uptrend.

The brokerage said volume activity has increased at the breakout zone, highlighting strong market participation and validating the strength of the breakout. It added that the stock is positioned above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs, with all key moving averages trending higher in sync with price action, confirming a strong bullish structure. Momentum indicators remain supportive, with the daily and weekly RSI holding above their reference lines, indicating a positive bias and strengthening the bullish outlook. Based on this analysis, Axis Securities sees an upside towards 585-599 levels in three to four weeks.

Intraday movements

On Monday, Mphasis was trading 2.6 per cent lower at Rs 2,502. LG Electronics plunged 3.27 per cent to Rs 1,675.30. Aarti Industries was down 0.84 per cent at Rs 529.20.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Aug 17, 2026 12:37 PM IST
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