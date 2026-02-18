4 mainboard IPOs to raise over Rs 3,750 crore in next one week; check latest GMPs

Fag-end of February is likely to be a busy period for primary market investors with as many as four mainboard initial public offering (IPOs) are likely to hit Dalal Street, raising as much as Rs 3,755 crore. However, grey market premium (GMP) for these issues are giving mixed signals to the investors.

First, the IPO of Gaudium IVF & Women Health, which is opening on Friday, February 20, is commanding a grey market premium of Rs 14-15 apeice, which is being translated into a listing pop of around 15-16 per cent for the investors. However, its GMP has seen a mild correction lately.

The healthcare company is eyeing to raise a total of Rs 165 crore via IPO, which includes a fresh share sale of Rs 90 crore and offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 94,93,700 equity shares worth Rs 75 crore. The issue will be sold in the range of Rs 75-79 apeice with a lot size of 189 equity shares. The issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, February 24.

Largest among the four, Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions aims to raise a total of Rs 3,100 crore via its IPO, which accounts for over 82.5 per cent of the funds raised in the next week. The issue shall be offered for Rs 1,000-1,053 apeice, with a lot size of 14 shares. The IPO includes a fresh share sale of Rs 1,200 crore and an OFS of up to 1,80,43,684 equity shares worth Rs 1,900 crore.

However, the grey market signals are not very appealing for this clean energy solutions provider, which shall remain for open between February 23-25 (Monday-Wednesday). Its GMP was last seen at Rs 9 only, hinting at a flat listing for the investors. Before this, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 15 per share.

The IPO of Shree Ram Twistex will also open for bidding on Monday, February 23 and can be subscribed till Wednesday, February 25. The company is looking to raise a total of Rs 110 crore via IPO, which is an entirely fresh share sale of 1.06 crore equity shares, offered in the range of Rs 95-104 apiece, with a lot size of Rs equity shares.

Last heard, the company was commanding a GMP of Rs 4.5-5 apiece, suggesting 4-5 per cent listing gains for the investors. Interestingly, its premium in the unofficial market stood at Rs 4 apiece a day ago. Rajkot-based Shree Ram Twistex manufactures cotton yarns, including compact ring spun and carded yarns, both combed and carded.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery shall be the last issue that has been officially announced so far. The issue will run for bidding between Tuesday, February 24 and Thursday, February 26. It is looking to raise a total of Rs 380 crore via IPO, which is entirely a fresh sale of 98,44,559 equity shares, sold in the range of Rs 367-386 apiece with a lot size of 32 equity shares.

Its premium in the grey market has remained stable around Rs 20 apeice, suggesting a 5.18 per cent listing pop for the investors, based on the current trends. However, its GMP has remained unchanged so far. Pune-based PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery is engaged in the diamond and precious stones jewellery business.