4 multibagger stocks rise up to 500% in 2025 so far; 3 hit upper circuits today

Indian stock market has seen a volatile sessions in 2025, with stretched valuations, slowing earnings growth, weighed on foreign inflows and trade war concerns — but here are four stocks that bucked the trend, delivering eye-popping gains this year.

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd jumped from Rs 84.77 to Rs 538.90 on the BSE in 2025, a rise of about 535 per cent for the year. On Tuesday, the stock was trading 5 per cent higher at Rs 538.90, valuing the company at a market capitalisation of Rs 5,051 crore. Kothari Industrial Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and mixing of fertilisers, providing drone services, engaged in hotel activities, and engaged in footwear and leather activities.

Indokem Ltd moved from Rs 101.39 to Rs 549.40 on the BSE in 2025, delivering approximately 441 per cent returns for the year. On Tuesday, the scrip was trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 549.40, with a market cap of Rs 1,532 crore. Indokem is a manufacturing company of textile dyes and chemicals and an exporter of related products.

Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd rallied from Rs 9.56 to Rs 37.61 this year, up roughly 293 per cent in 2025. On Tuesday, the stock was trading 1.98 per cent lower at Rs 37.61. The company, Spice Lounge Food Works, is engaged in providing a complete range of IT services and solutions, and it currently carries a market capitalisation of Rs 2,674 crore.

Haryana Financial Corporation Ltd climbed from Rs 27.67 to Rs 84.74 on the BSE in 2025, yielding about 206 per cent year-to-date. On Tuesday, the stock was trading 4.99 per cent higher at Rs 84.74, and the company’s market cap stood at Rs 1,564 crore. Haryana Financial Corporation is an India-based financial services provider.