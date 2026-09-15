42% upside seen in this auto-ancillary stock; brokerage initiates coverage with 'Long' call

Equirus Securities has initiated coverage on Sharda Motor Industries Ltd with a 'Long' rating on the auto-ancillary firm. The domestic brokerage said, "The company is one of India's leading automotive emission-control systems manufacturers, with an estimated ~30 per cent value share in domestic PV and LCV exhaust systems. Its established exhaust franchise provides the earnings and cash-generation base for diversification into powertrain-agnostic adjacencies."
However, the brokerage noted, "The current valuations discount a substantial terminal risk to Sharda Motor's emission control franchise, implying ~57 per cent domestic PV BEV penetration by FY40E (vs our ~33 per cent base case). Overall PV growth and the fiscal burden of preferential EV taxation support a more gradual transition."