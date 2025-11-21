5 multibagger stocks with up to 6,769% return in 5 years go ex-dividend; do you own any?

Five multibagger stocks that have delivered exponential returns to their shareholders over the last few years—are in focus during Friday’s trading session as they turn ex-dividend. These wealth creators, which have offered returns ranging from 304 per cent to a staggering 6,769 per cent, fixed Friday, November 21, 2025, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for their respective interim dividends.

Mobavenue AI Tech

Leading the pack with massive returns, shares of Mobavenue AI Tech have rallied from Rs 14.55 in February 2021 to Rs 999.50, delivering a whopping 6,769 per cent gain to investors. The stock was trading 0.65 per cent higher at last check in Friday’s trade.

The company’s Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each. The dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on or before Friday, December 12, 2025.

Spice Islands Industries

Shares of Spice Islands Industries were trading 2 per cent higher at Rs 93.33 on Friday. The scrip has been a solid wealth compounder, gaining from Rs 3.88 to Rs 93.33 on the BSE over the last five years, marking a 2,305 per cent gain.

The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

Gabriel India

Auto component major Gabriel India was trading 3 per cent lower in Friday’s trade. Despite the intraday dip, the stock has been a consistent performer, rallying from Rs 106.25 to Rs 1,022 on the BSE in five years—an 861 per cent gain.

The Board of Gabriel India declared an interim dividend of Rs 1.90 per share on a face value of Re 1 each. Shareholders eligible as of the record date (today) can expect the payment on or before Thursday, December 11, 2025.

M Lakhamsi Industries

This small-cap stock has witnessed a sharp rise recently, gaining from Rs 0.91 in June 2023 to Rs 9.58, marking a 953 per cent gain. The Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.10 per equity share of Rs 10 each, representing 1 per cent of the paid-up value.

Panchsheel Organics

Pharma player Panchsheel Organics has seen its stock rise from Rs 34.45 to Rs 139.25 on the BSE over a five-year period, registering a 304 per cent gain.

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.80 per equity share of a face value of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2025-26. This payout represents 8 per cent of the company's paid-up share capital. The dividend payment will be made within 30 days of its declaration.