Oracle Financial Services Software Limited (OFSS), a subsidiary of Texas-based Oracle Corporation, has declared a second interim dividend for the financial year 2025–26 (FY26) along with its Q4 results. The company announced a dividend of Rs 270 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, translating into a payout of 5,400 per cent.

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Record date

OFSS has fixed May 7, 2026, as the record date for the dividend.

"We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on April 22, 2026 has declared a second interim dividend for the Financial Year 2025-26 of Rs. 270 per equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- each. The said dividend will be payable to those shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company and as beneficial owners in the Depositories as at the close of business hours on Thursday, May 7, 2026 ("Record Date")," it stated on Thursday.

"Further, as per Regulation 12 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the payment of dividend amount shall be made only through electronic mode of payment facility approved by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, you are requested to update your bank account details with the respective depository participants on or before the record date, i.e., Thursday, May 7, 2026, to enable electronic credit of the dividend amount," OFSS also said.

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Q4 FY26 results

The company reported a net profit of Rs 842 crore, marking a 31 per cent jump from Rs 644 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 2,065 crore, up 20 per cent from Rs 1,716 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Stock performance

OFSS shares surged 8.11 per cent to close at Rs 8,793.05 on Thursday. At this level, the stock has gained 33.26 per cent over the past one month.