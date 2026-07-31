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63 Moons shares rally 11%, take 6-day rise to 34%; MOFSL gives positional Buy call

63 Moons shares rally 11%, take 6-day rise to 34%; MOFSL gives positional Buy call

63 Moons climbed 11 per cent to hit a high of Rs 847.05 on BSE, taking its six-session rally to 34 per cent. MOFSL has issued a positional call on the stock with a target price of Rs 910 apiece.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Jul 31, 2026 12:08 PM IST
63 Moons shares rally 11%, take 6-day rise to 34%; MOFSL gives positional Buy callThe Mumbai bench of NCLT had in November last year approved the scheme of arrangement between National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), a subsidiary of 63 Moons Technologies, and its 5,682 traders.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd shares climbed 11 per cent in Friday trade and extended gains for the sixth straight session after the MPID Court in Mumbai ordered the cancellation of attachment of the company's assets under an earlier notification, subject to certain conditions.

Following the development, the stock climbed 11 per cent to hit a high of Rs 847.05 on BSE, taking its six-session rally to 34 per cent. The scrip had jumped 8.85 per cent on Thursday, 3.15 per cent on Wednesday, 3.52 per cent on Tuesday and 2.81 per cent on Monday.

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MOFSL has issued a positional call on the stock with a target price of Rs 910, according to a Bloomberg report.

The fresh development follows the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approving, in November last year, the scheme of arrangement between National Spot Exchange Ltd (NSEL), a subsidiary of 63 Moons Technologies, and its 5,682 traders.

The settlement scheme envisaged payment of Rs 1,950 crore to 5,682 traders in proportion to their outstanding as on July, 31,  2024, against closure of legal cases against the group along with assignment of all rights of traders in favour of 63 moons.

In a filing to BSE on Thursday, 63 Moons said: "The MPID Court, Mumbai, has allowed one Applications filed by 63 moons and ordered cancellation of attachment of assets of the company attached under Notification dated 19.09.2018 subject to the conditions laid in the order for effecting the Scheme. Some more release are expected in near future to bring final OTS for execution."

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In August 2013, NSEL with the support of 63 Moons, had paid around Rs 179 crore to 7,053 smaller traders with outstanding of less than Rs 10 lakh.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Jul 31, 2026 12:03 PM IST
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