Dividend 2026: Muthoot Finance Ltd shares have rewarded investors with nearly 64% returns in a year alone. The gold loan NBFC stock is trading on a muted note on Thursday, with the stock trading at current levels of Rs 3,511.

This follows a rally on Wednesday where the counter surged 8% to settle at Rs 3,500.95 apiece on the BSE.

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Now, the focus is on the company's upcoming board meeting.The financial services major has informed the exchanges that its board consider an interim dividend for its shareholders.

Muthoot Finance dividend record date

According to the company's stock exchange filing, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of Muthoot Finance Limited is scheduled to be held on Friday, the 10th day of April, 2026 at The Muthoot Group, NH Bypass, Kochi 28 inter-alia to consider declaration of an interim dividend for the financial year 2025-26."

In a subsequent stock exchange filing to correct an earlier communication, the company clarified, stating that "the actual record date for the purpose of interim dividend will be Friday, April 17, 2026 and the date mentioned in the previous communication made vide letter no. SEC/MFL/SE/2026/6552 dated April 07, 2026 be read as April 17, 2026."

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The company had initially announced April 13 as the record date before issuing this crucial update.

A quick glance at the company's historical data reveals steady dividend payouts. The lender declared an interim dividend of Rs 26 on April 25, 2025. Before that, an interim dividend of Rs 24 on May 31, 2024, Rs 22 on April 18, 2023, and Rs 20 on April 25, 2022.