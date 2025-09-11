6900% return in 5 years: Ashish Kacholia’s multibagger stock to go ex-dividend on Friday

Advait Energy Transitions, a multibagger stock in the portfolio of ace investor Ashish Kacholia, has delivered more than 6900 per cent returns over the past five years and would turn ex-dividend on Friday, September 12.

The Ahmedabad-based company, which provides end-to-end solutions for power transmission, substations, and telecommunication infrastructure, has witnessed its share price soar from Rs 25.68 to Rs 1,803.90 over the past five years, delivering an impressive return of nearly 6,924 per cent.

According to BSE, Ashish Kacholia holds 2,25,000 equity shares in the company, representing a 2.08 per cent stake.

On Thursday, Advait Energy shares were trading 0.73 per cent lower at Rs 1,796.50 apiece on the BSE, against the previous close of Rs 1,809.70. The company’s market capitalisation stands at Rs 1,963 crore, while the stock is trading around 76 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 1,020.

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.75 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2025. Shareholders’ approval will be sought at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), with Friday, September 12, 2025, fixed as the record date for the dividend.

Technically, the stock is trading below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of Rs 1,966.3 but above the 200-day SMA of Rs 1572. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 39.4, indicating the stock is neither overbought nor oversold, while the Money Flow Index (MFI) is at 34. The stock carries a beta of 0.8, reflecting relatively low volatility.