An automobile ancillary company has announced a dividend of Rs 7 per equity share of face value Rs 10 each, translating into a 70 per cent payout. The company is CIE Automotive India Ltd.

"We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of your Company ("Board"), at its meeting held on February 19, 2026, has recommended a dividend of Rs 7 (Rupees Seven only) per equity share of the Company of face value of Rs 10/- each, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, subject to the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled to be held on April 29, 2026," it stated.

Advertisement

Related Articles

"The dividend, as may be declared at the AGM, will be payable subject to deduction of Tax at Source (TDS) in accordance with the provisions of Income Tax Act, 2025 read with the Finance Act, 2026 (together referred to as "the Act") applicable for the financial year 2026-27," it added.

CIE Automotive record date

The Board has fixed April 22, 2026, as the record date. "The Company shall deduct the tax at the rates specified in the Act, and for this purpose will use the information of shareholders as per data made available to the Company by National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (in case of share held in demat mode) and the details recorded in the Register of Members of the Company maintained by the Registrar and Share Transfer agent of the Company i.e., KFin Technologies Limited (RTA/KFintech) as on April 22, 2026, being the date as on which the entitlement of shareholders for payment of dividend shall be determined," it also said.

Advertisement

Stock performance

Meanwhile, CIE Automotive India Ltd shares settled 1.51 per cent higher at Rs 487 on Friday. At this closing level, the stock has gained 15.13 per cent over the last six months.