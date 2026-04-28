74% stock upside in 3 years? This firm is a low-risk cash machine, has Bollywood connection

Ambit Capital in a fresh note on PVR Inox Ltd called the multiplex owner a low-risk cash machine. It noted that YOLO (You only live once) attitude has driven India entertainment spends from Rs 1.9 lakh crore to Rs 2.7 lakh crore in the past six years, but availability of newer alternatives prevented the exhibition business from capturing benefits entirely.

Advertisement

The domestic brokerage noted that while occupancy levels at multiplexes has dropped from FY15-19 average of 30 per cent to 24.4 per cent in the past three years, they may stay around 26 per cent in the coming decade, as film producers adapt to changing consumer preferences. It suggested a one-year target of Rs 1,232 per share for PVR Inox, suggesting 21 per cent potential upside ahead. "Our 3-year target price provides 74 per cent upside, led by Rs 900 crore annual post-tax FCF in FY27-30E with 26 per cent occupancy," Ambit said.

It gave two catalysts for the stock. The first is an expected 57 per cent drop in FY27 capex to Rs 260 crore while opening of similar screen count as in the past two years. The second is a 271-bp improvement in Pre Ind-AS Ebitda over FY26-28.

Advertisement

Ambit said PVR Inox's newer capex models should enable 10 per cent free cash flow (FCF) CAGR in FY26-30, with no equity dilution risk. Net cash position and shift to asset-light screen rollouts may help PVR Inox absorb content volatility, Ambit said.

"While we keep our near-term estimates unchanged, DCF roll-forward, incorporation of 4700BC sale proceeds and 100bps terminal growth rate hike to 4 per cent lead to 14 per cent increase in our target price," it said.

Bollywood rebound

Ambit Capital said PVR Inox faced the wrath of Bollywood being unable to adapt to customer preference changes in 2020-24 but the success of films like Dhurandar and Saiyaara in FY26 shows that Bollywood has now adapted to changing content preferences of consumers. It said the rise in launching of mid-budget movies would result in steady occupancy improvement to 25.5 per cent in FY27E. It conservatively keep its FY28-40E occupancy rate at 25.5 per cent.

Advertisement

Recent initiatives

Ambit noted that after Covid, PVR Inox attempted diversification, with Devyani foodcourt JV and online F&B sales. 4700BC’s opportunistic sale, it said, showcased PVR Inox's exhibition focus. It expects the initiatives to form more than 10 per cent of FY30 sales with even lower capex.

Like global peers, PVR Inox now plans to provide recreational activities within the cinema chain to drive higher spending.

What's next?

Ambit Capital said it is not building any earnings upside for now. It sees 9 per cent growth in revenue and 21 per cent post-rent Ebitda over FY26-29, compounded annually. It said muted capex would help PVR Inox improve its ROE to 10 per cent in FY29E from FY26E’s 3 per cent.

"Surplus FCF reinvestment in unrelated areas for growth is a key risk. Dividend restoration would enable better balance between stakeholder and promoter interests," it said.