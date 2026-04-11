Dividend, bonus 2026: Anand Rathi Wealth Ltd released its Q4FY26 earnings numbers on Thursday, and along with the results, it also announced a double delight for its investors—a final dividend and a 1:1 bonus share issue.

The wealth management firm had approved a final dividend of Rs 7 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, a 140% payout on the face value of Rs 5 per share. In a double delight for shareholders, the company's board also gave the green light for a 1:1 bonus share issue.

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Bonus ratio 1:1

The company's stock exchange filing said that the board recommended the bonus issue in ratio of 1:1, i.e., onenew fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 5 each held by the eligible shareholders as on the record date, noting that "The record date will be intimated separately by the company.”

The filing also confirmed that the bonus shares will be credited on or before June 7, 2026 as per the regulatory timeline.

Dividend payout

As for the dividend payout timeline, shareholders would have to wait for the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM). The stock exchange filing said that "The dividend, if approved by the members of the company, will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM."

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Dividend history

Before this upcoming payout, the company distributed an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share on October 17, 2025. Prior to that, a final dividend of Rs 7 on May 9, 2025. Shareholders also received an interim dividend of Rs 7 on October 18, 2024.

Anand Rathi shares

Meanwhile, Anand Rathi stock has gained around 100% in the last 11 months, while the counter has gained a massive 740% in the last three years. Currently, the scrip is around Rs 3584.

