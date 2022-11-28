7NR Retail, Janus Corp to go ex-bonus today. Family Care Hospitals to go ex-dividend

Monday will see two stocks namely 7NR Retail and Janus Corporation going ex-bonus. Shares of Family Care Hospitals will go ex-dividend today. Aptus Value Housing Finance India will hold a board meet on interim dividend. Valecha Engineering will announce its quarterly results today.

7NR Retail will go ex-bonus today. The company had announced bonus in the 1: 5 ratio. Another stock Janus Corporation will go ex-bonus in the 4:3 rario.

Family Care Hospitals will go ex-dividend today. The company had announced an interim dividend of Re 0.05 per share. The record date for the same is November 28 and the dividend will be paid on December 14.

There is no security is banned in the F&O segment today. Derivative contracts in a security are banned when they cross 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). No new positions can be created in the derivative contracts of said security. This prohibition is lifted when the open interest in the stock drops below 80 per cent of the MWPL across exchanges.

Meanwhile, the IPO by agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard will kick off on Monday. The company, which is into the business of manufacturing, distributing, and marketing of a wide range of agro chemicals such as insecticides, fungicides and herbicides garnered Rs 74.95 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering on Monday. The company informed the bourses that it allocated 31,62,540 shares to anchor investors at Rs 237 per share on Friday