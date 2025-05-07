800% dividend! Jhunjhunwala to get over Rs 3 crore from this midcap multibagger stock

CRISIL dividend: Shares of rating agency CRISIL shall trade ex-dividend today as multibagger midcap stock from Jhunjhunwala's portfolio had announced an interim dividend for their eligible shareholders of the company along with its results on April 30, 2025. The dividend payment shall be made by May 19, 2025, said the company.

"For payment of first interim dividend for financial year ending December 31, 2025, subject to approval of the board of directors at their Meeting to be held on April 30, 2025 and the same will be paid on May 19, 2025" said the company in the exchange filing with the bourses.



"The interim dividend declared will be paid to those shareholders, who hold shares in physical form and/or in electronic form and whose names appear in the Register of Members and/or depositories respectively, as at the close of working hours on March 26, 2025, being the Record date fixed by the company for this purpose," it added.

Seasoned investor Rekha Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 37,99,000 equity shares, or 5.19 per cent stake, in CRISIL as of March 31, 2025. According to this shareholding, Jhunjhunwala is likely to get Rs 3.04 crore in the form of dividend from CRISIL. Her stake in the company is valued slightly above Rs 1,760 crore.



Shares of CRISIL Ltd settled at Rs 4,647.20 on Tuesday and opened at Rs 4639.95 on Wednesday, down 0.16 per cent for the day. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to 34,000 crore mark. The stock has dropped nearly 33 per cent from its 52-week high at Rs 6,955.40 hit in December 2024.



Shares of CRISIL have surged nearly 265 per cent in the last five years from Rs 1,275 levels in March 2020 to Rs 4,765 in May 2025. The stock has gained nearly 8 per cent in the last one year, while it is down 27 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. It has posted a 11 per cent rise in the last one week, since the announcement of March 2025 quarter results.

CRISIL reported a 16 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its net profit at Rs 159.84 crore in the March 2024 quarter. The S&P Global backed financial services player reported a revenue from operations at Rs 813.18 crore, up 10.25 per cent YoY. Ebitda for the quarter rose 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 232 crore, while Ebitda margins increased to 28.5 per cent for the quarter.