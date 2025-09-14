815% rally in a week! Wearables Devices, Oracle emerge as 5 top buzzing US stocks

US equities notched solid gains last week as investors doubled down on expectations of aggressive Federal Reserve rate cuts amid signs of cooling in the labour market. The S&P 500 rose 1.33% while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 1.40 percent, fuelled by a sharp slowdown in job growth, rising unemployment, and downward revisions to prior employment data. Inflation painted a mixed picture — CPI ticked higher while PPI fell — leaving markets grappling with uncertainty around tariffs and geopolitical risks, according to investment advisory platform Vested Finance. Advertisement Stock highlights Synopsys (SNPS, -29.20%): Tumbled after posting weaker-than-expected Q3 results. Revenue and EPS missed estimates, dragged by softness in the IP business. Guidance cuts and trimmed full-year outlook added to the pain, despite completing its acquisition of Ansys.

Oracle (ORCL, +22.31%): Jumped on optimism around cloud and AI momentum, with reports of a potential OpenAI deal. While earnings slightly missed on revenue and EPS, investors shrugged off concerns about overdependence on OpenAI and focused on long-term AI tailwinds.

Wearable Devices (WLDS, +814.56%): Skyrocketed after reporting $294,000 in revenue, narrowing losses, and securing a US patent. The firm raised $8 million through direct offerings of shares and warrants, priced at $4.00 and $6.00, respectively, to shore up working capital.

Rubrik (RBRK, -20.74%): Despite strong revenue growth (+51% YoY) and subscription ARR up 36%, shares slid. The acquisition of Predibase and launch of Agent Rewind bolstered AI capabilities, but looming competition from Netskope’s upcoming IPO weighed on sentiment.

Nebius Group (NBIS, +40.04%): Rallied after securing a multi-billion-dollar AI infrastructure deal with Microsoft. The agreement, expected to generate $3.5 billion annually, comes as the company gears up to raise $3 billion for expansion, including a New Jersey data center. Key takeaways for investors Macro matters: Markets are betting on Fed rate cuts, but volatility may stay elevated given geopolitical risks and mixed inflation data. AI still dominates: Oracle and Nebius highlight how AI partnerships and infrastructure are driving valuations, though reliance on single players (like OpenAI) adds concentration risk. Earnings season surprises: Big swings (Synopsys vs. Oracle) underscore the importance of looking beyond headlines to guidance and business mix. Small-cap momentum: Wearable Devices shows how early-stage firms can see outsised moves, but investors should weigh dilution risks from share offerings. Competitive pressure in cybersecurity: Rubrik’s drop despite strong numbers signals that investor sentiment is heavily tied to sector competition.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.