9 shares may enter AMFI largecap list: BSE, Vodafone Idea, Groww, BHEL among probables

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), BSE Ltd, Billionbrains Garage Ventures Limited (Groww), Indian Bank Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd are among nine companies high-probability candidates that may enter AMFI's list of largecap stocks. Others included BHEL, Jindal Steel, Hitachi Energy Ltd and Indus Towers Ltd. Similarly, eight stocks are expected to move to midcap category from largeacap, Equirus Securities said in a note.

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The semi-annual stock reclassification review period will conclude June 30, 2026. The updated list of large, mid, and smallcap classification is expected in the first week of July, with mutual funds required to rebalance their portfolios by August 1.

Active mutual fund managers closely monitor the list when taking fresh positions or adjusting holdings across scheme categories.

"According to our scanner, nine stocks are moving from Midcap to large cap. Tentatively eight stocks are moving from Small cap to Midcap. Post Vedanta's de-merger, only Vedanta Aluminium Metal qualifying for large cap, rest three entities shall be part of small cap. BSE is tentative upward revision to large cap, likely entrant to Nifty100 & contender for Nifty 50," Equirus said.

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The brokerage said VIL, Hitachi Energy India Ltd and Indus Towers are likely upwards revisions to large cap and likely candidate to Nifty100.

"Lodha, Max Healthcare, Indian Hotels Company Ltd and Mazagon Dock are expected downward revisions to midcap category and likely exclusion candidates from Nifty100. Almost 22 new listing stocks shall be part of smallcap category, Equirus said.

Earlier in a note on AMFI's likely list, Nuvama Institutional Equities too had expected Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd, Lodha Developers, Indian Hotels, Max Healthcare Institute, LG Electronics India, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Siemens Energy India, Bosch and Hero Motocorp Ltd to move to midcap from largecap category.

Stocks such as Hindustan Copper, NLC India Ltd; AIA Engineering, Ajanta Pharma, Aster DM Healthcare and Sona BLW Precision Forgings are a few stocks expected to enter the midcap category, Nuvama Institutional Equities said earlier, while suggesting that Kaynes Technology India, SJVN, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd, Physicswallah, Global Health and Crisil could slip to the smallcap category from the midcap list at present.