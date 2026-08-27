Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
99.97% haircut! NCLT approves Subhash Chandra's Rs 6.5 crore payout to settle Rs 22,006 crore dues: Report

99.97% haircut! NCLT approves Subhash Chandra's Rs 6.5 crore payout to settle Rs 22,006 crore dues: Report

ZEEL105.22(0.77%)

Separately, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares were trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 104.85 in Thursday's trade. At this level, the stock has climbed 19.87 per cent over the last six months.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 27, 2026 10:25 AM IST
99.97% haircut! NCLT approves Subhash Chandra's Rs 6.5 crore payout to settle Rs 22,006 crore dues: ReportThe NCLT said the resolution professional's valuation showed that Subhash Chandra's personal estate was worth significantly less than the amount offered under the repayment plan.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has cleared a repayment plan under which media baron Subhash Chandra will pay Rs 6.5 crore to settle admitted creditor claims of around Rs 22,006.57 crore in his personal insolvency resolution process, according to news agency PTI.

The approval translates into a haircut of about 99.97 per cent for creditors. NCLT Member (Judicial) Nilesh Sharma, appointed as the third member after a split verdict by the original two-member bench, approved the plan under Section 114 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

Advertisement

Related Articles

The order rejected objections raised by dissenting creditors, led by LIC Housing Finance, which had argued that the proposed recovery was too small and that the plan was "unviable and unlawful".

LIC Housing Finance had pointed out that against its admitted claim of Rs 1,322.39 crore, the proposed repayment was only Rs 38.09 lakh, or around 0.028 per cent of its dues. It also argued that the Rs 6.5 crore payout was indicative and therefore not sufficiently certain for approval.

The tribunal, however, noted that the objecting creditors together accounted for less than 20 per cent of the voting share, while the repayment plan had received approval from creditors representing 80.81 per cent of the voting share.

The NCLT said the resolution professional's valuation showed that Chandra's personal estate was worth significantly less than the amount offered under the repayment plan. It observed that creditors could potentially have a better chance of recovering their dues from the principal debtors if Chandra's insolvency was resolved.

Advertisement

The tribunal also said it could not substitute its own commercial wisdom for that of the creditors while examining the repayment plan. Its role, it said, was "supervisory, corrective and judicial".

The NCLT further held that an approved repayment plan is binding on all creditors under Section 115 of the IBC, including those who voted against it. Dissenting creditors cannot independently pursue recovery of their original claims outside the approved plan, it said.

The resolution professional has been directed to prepare a revised and final list of creditors after giving effect to exclusions and take steps for redistribution of the approved repayment plan value.

The matter will now return to the original division bench for a formal order in accordance with the majority opinion.

Advertisement

Separately, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) shares were trading 0.43 per cent higher at Rs 104.85 in Thursday's trade. At this level, the stock has climbed 19.87 per cent over the last six months.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 27, 2026 10:25 AM IST
    Follow Us onChannel

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today

    LATEST

    Read more