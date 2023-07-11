A single probe helped SEBI find more than 14,500 wrongdoers 

Way back in 2018, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) initiated a massive probe after it found that a large number of entities had allegedly conducted non-genuine trades in the stock options segment of the BSE to create artificial volume.

After a detailed investigation, the capital markets regulator found that nearly 15,000 entities—14,720 to be precise—were allegedly involved in the matter.

The modus operandi was simple. The alleged wrongdoers first executed non-genuine trades in the stock options segment of BSE only to reverse the trades later, thus creating artificial volumes on the bourse.

While the regulator has been busy passing adjudication orders against the wrongdoers for the last two years, its latest submission in the Supreme Court has thrown light on the proceedings initiated in the set of cases aptly called “Illiquid Stock Options” or ISO matters.

Sebi, in its reply submitted to the apex court in the Adani Hindenburg matter, has revealed that proceedings have been initiated against 13,219 entities—6,566 entities in FY22 and 6,653 entities in FY23.

According to Sebi, the proceedings were initiated after conducting an investigation into the trading activity in illiquid stock options on BSE for the period between April 1, 2014, and September 30, 2015.

“The investigation findings revealed that 14,720 entities were involved in executing non-genuine trades in BSE’s stock options segment during the investigation period and also revealed that of all trades executed in the stock options segment of BSE during the Investigation Period, 81.38% of the trades, that is 291,643 trades, were trades which involved a reversal of buy and sell positions by the clients and counterparties in a contract,” stated the Sebi orders in the ISO matters.

Interestingly, the huge number of alleged wrongdoers in the ISO matters led to a sharp spike in the total number of proceedings initiated by Sebi in 2021-22 – something that caught the attention of the Expert Committee appointed by the Supreme Court in the Adani Hindenburg matter.

“The Expert Committee has observed that the proceedings initiated by SEBI in 2021-22 have skyrocketed to 7,195 cases as compared with 562 cases in 2020-21 and 249 cases in 2019-20. In this respect, it is submitted that the increase of Adjudication proceedings initiated in 2021-22, i.e., 7,195 was an outlier due to the large number of adjudication proceedings in Illiquid Stock Options (ISO) matters initiated that year,” stated Sebi in its reply to the observations of the Expert Committee.