Aavas Financiers, PCBL, Mukka Proteins: How to trade these 3 buzzing stocks

Indian stock markets settled lower on Thursday, following Trump's reciprocal tariffs imposed on major global economies. However, benchmark indices staged a partial recovery from day's low. BSE Sensex dropped 322.08 points, or 0.42 per cent to settle at 76,295.36 for the day, while NSE Nifty50 index fell 82.25 points, or 0.35 per cent to end the session at 23,250.10.

Some buzzing stocks including Mukka Proteins, Aavas Financiers and PCBL are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what a host of brokerage firms have to about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:

Aavas Financers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,170-2,255 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,930

Aavas has broken above multiple resistance zones near Rs 2,045 with a strong bullish candle, signaling continued upward momentum. On the weekly chart, the stock is forming a higher high-low structure, reinforcing a positive trend bias. A close above the upper weekly Bollinger Band has generated a buy signal, indicating potential for further upside. The weekly RSI is trending upward, remaining above its reference line, which further reinforces the positive outlook. The above analysis indicates an upside of Rs 2,170-2,255 levels.

Recommended by: Axis Securities

Mukka Proteins | Buy | Target Price: Rs 40 | Stop Loss: Rs 29

Mukka Proteins experienced a sharp 40 per cent decline, losing 25 points. Currently, the stock is trading in a critical support zone at 32-33, where multiple bottoms have formed near the Bullish Bat pattern’s reversal zone. This level also coincides with the S3 Camarilla pivot on the daily chart, indicating strong support and a potential rebound. Investors may consider accumulating in the range of Rs 32-33, targeting an upside of 40. However, to mitigate risks, a strict stop-loss at Rs 29 on a daily closing basis is recommended to protect against further downside.

Recommended by: Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

PCBL | Buy | Target Price: Rs 462 | Stop Loss: Rs 409

PCBL shares have daily RSI has reached above 50, which is indicating sustainable uptrend. The stock's daily MACD is above the signal line. The stock is above 20-days and 50-days exponential moving average (EMA). The stock has broken out from previous swing highs. One can buy the stock until dips at Rs 415 for a target price of Rs 462 with a stop loss of Rs 409.

Recommended by: HDFC Securities