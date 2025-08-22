AB Capital, Cipla, APL Apollo Tubes: 3 stocks to buy for short-term gains

Indian benchmark indices managed to end a volatile trading session on a positive note, despite profit booking after the recent rally at Dalal Street. Investors remained cautious ahead of the Jackson Hole symposium. BSE Sensex advanced 142.87 points, or 0.17 per cent, to settle at 82,000.71, while NSE's Nifty50 rose 33.20 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 25,083.75 for the day.



Advertisement

Related Articles

Select buzzing stocks including Aditya Birla Capital, APL Apollo Tubes and Cipla are likely to remain under the spotlight of traders for the session today. Here is what Vishnu Kant Upadhyay, AVP of Research & Advisory at Master Capital Services has to say about these stocks ahead of Friday's trading session:



Cipla | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,690-1,720 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,510

Cipla’s daily chart signals a bullish trend. The price has surged above both the 50-day EMA and the 200-day EMA , indicating strong upward momentum and a golden cross pattern. The price has broken out of a prolonged consolidation phase, supported by increasing volumes. RSI is at 66, reflecting strong buying interest but not yet overbought. The MACD shows a bullish crossover, further reinforcing positive momentum. Overall, the breakout and sustained move above key averages suggest potential for further upside, with bulls gaining control and higher targets likely.



Advertisement

Aditya Birla Capital | Buy | Target Price: Rs 310-320 | Stop Loss: Rs 274

Aditya Birla Capital shows a strong bullish setup on the daily chart. The price is trading well above the 50-day EMA and 200-day EMA , confirming an uptrend. Recent price action indicates a breakout after consolidation, fueled by rising volumes. The RSI is at 64.97, suggesting robust buying momentum without being overbought. The MACD presents a bullish crossover, supporting the trend reversal and initiating further upside. The overall chart pattern features a decisive trend shift after a base-building phase, hinting at continued bullish strength and potential for new highs.



APL Apollo Tubes | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,750-1,785 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,570

Advertisement

APL Apollo Tubes displays a promising bullish reversal on the daily chart. Price has regained the 50-day EMA and nears the 200-day EMA , indicating renewed upward momentum. After a corrective phase retracing near the 0.618 Fibonacci support, the stock bounced back, forming a V-shaped recovery. RSI at 54.98 shows improving strength, while MACD signals bullish convergence. Breaking above key EMAs and Fibonacci levels confirms trend reversal, suggesting further upside potential. This base-retest and rebound setup supports a positive outlook, with potential to resume its uptrend.