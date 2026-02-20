ABB India shares jump 5% despite Q4 profit dip; here’s why

Shares of ABB India Ltd climbed in Friday’s trade following the announcement of the quarter ended December 2025 results. At 9:59 am, the ABB India stock was trading 5.42% higher at Rs 6025.50 on the BSE, rallying against its previous close of Rs 5,715.65 apiece.

The heavy engineering major reported its consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.70% year-on-year to Rs 3,557.01 crore for the fourth quarter of CY25, against Rs 3,364.93 crore in the corresponding year-ago period.

According to the company's exchange filing on Thursday, revenue growth was visible across all business areas, with export revenues as a key growth driver.

However, the company reported an 18% year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 432.85 crore during the quarter, sliding from the Rs 528.41 crore profit in the same quarter last year.

Despite the margin contraction, the real focus was ABB India's record high order intake. ABB India clocked its highest Q4 orders in the last five years, surging a massive 52% to Rs 4,096 crore, the company said.

This increase was driven by strong growth in the company's core business, which was further aided by the favourable timing of large orders, the company said. Key sectors driving this demand included data centers, railways, automotive, and metals.

Consequently, the total order backlog has swelled by 12% to a healthy Rs 10,471 crore, the company noted.

“2025 was a year of steady progress for ABB India, underscored by the proud milestone of completing 75 years of manufacturing in the country,” said Sanjeev Sharma, Managing Director of ABB India. He added, “In the fourth quarter, we continued to ramp up orders and revenues despite margin pressures from volatile input costs.”

The company's board also recommended a final dividend of Rs 29.59 per equity share (with a face value of Rs 2 each). With this the total dividend payout for the calendar year 2025 is Rs 39.36 per share, an interim dividend of Rs 9.77 per share paid earlier.