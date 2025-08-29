ABB India wins Rs 173-crore order from Siemens Gamesa, stock flat

Shares of ABB India Ltd closed on a flat note today after the heavy equipment firm announced a major order win worth Rs 173.55 crore to supply wind turbine converters for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Power Pvt. Ltd in Chennai. The order involves the manufacture of 3.X wind turbine converters and electrical cabinets from ABB India's Nelamangala factory. The delivery will start in January 2026 and continue monthly until December 2026. The winning of this order underscores ABB India's strategic capabilities in electrification and automation sectors.

Following the announcement, ABB India shares ended on a flat note, 0.23% lower at Rs 4989.45 on Friday against the previous close of Rs 5001.05 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.05 lakh crore.

Despite recent financial hurdles, ABB India continues to show resilience in its operations. Earlier this month, the company reported a 20.5% decline in its Q2 2025 net profit, largely attributed to forex volatility and other one-off factors. Managing Director Sanjeev Sharma commented on the profitability saying, 'While profitability was impacted by forex volatility and one-offs during the quarter, we continued to deliver double-digit PAT margins for the 11th consecutive quarter.'

In the broader context, ABB India's recent performance highlights a mixed financial trajectory. Despite a 12.2% revenue increase in the second quarter, the company's EBITDA and net profit experienced notable declines compared to the previous year.

The recent order from Siemens Gamesa represents a strategic win for ABB India, potentially offsetting some of the financial challenges observed in recent quarters. The deal also positions the company well within the renewable energy sector, signalling favourable prospects for future growth and stability.