AC stocks: Voltas, Blue Star, Amber, Symphony shares rise up to 7%; here's why 

Shares of Voltas Ltd rose 6.74% to Rs 1012.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 33,488 crore. Amber Enterprises India shares too gained 3% to Rs 6215. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21918 crore. Blue Star shares too ended 5.33% higher at Rs 1598. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,857 crore.

Bosch Home Comfort India shares too ended 1.40% higher at Rs 1691.4.

Shares of Symphony, another AC maker, ended 1.72% higher at Rs 498.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3425 crore.

The management of PG Electroplast in its concall post Q2 earnings said it is eyeing targets of 20–25% AC volume growth, 45–50% washing machine growth & a stronger H2 in FY27.

Advertisement

It is eyeing deliveries of 21–22 lakh units in FY27 against 17 lakh units last year.

The management said FY27 AC revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore is achievable, with stronger volume growth expected in Q4.

Q2 earnings

In the current session, PG Electroplast shares ended 7.28% higher at Rs 536.40 post Q2 earnings. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,381 crore.

The company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q2, logging a growth of 353% from Rs 3 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 43% in the Q2 FY27 to Rs 934 crore from Rs 655 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit zoomed 100% to Rs 60 crore compared to Rs 30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Advertisement

EBITDA margin expanded to 6.4% in Q2 from 4.5% in Q2 FY26.

In H1 FY27, PG Electroplast logged a strong growth period as consolidated half-yearly revenue crossed Rs 2,950 crore for the first time in the company’s history.

About PG Electroplast

The company has one of the biggest capacities in Plastic Injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) products like Washing Machines, Room ACs, Air-Coolers and LED TVs