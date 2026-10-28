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AC stocks: Voltas, Blue Star, Amber, Symphony shares rise up to 7%; here's why 

AC stocks: Voltas, Blue Star, Amber, Symphony shares rise up to 7%; here's why 

AC stocks: Shares of Voltas Ltd rose 6.74% to Rs 1012.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 33,488 crore.  Amber Enterprises India shares too gained 3% to Rs 6215.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 4:42 PM IST
AC stocks: Voltas, Blue Star, Amber, Symphony shares rise up to 7%; here's why AC brands such as Voltas, Blue Star, Godrej and Whirlpool outsource their product design, engineering, and factory production to PG Technoplast.

Shares of Voltas, Blue Star, Amber Enterprises, Havells and Symphony rose up to 7% on Wednesday after PG Electroplast, a leading Electronic Manufacturing Service (EMS) provider in India, gave a healthy guidance for FY27 and beyond. PG Electroplast through its subsidiary, PG Technoplast manufactures complete room air conditioners (RACs) and critical sub-assemblies for over 30 to 35 leading Indian and global consumer durable brands.

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AC brands such as Voltas, Blue Star, Godrej and Whirlpool outsource their product design, engineering, and factory production to PG Technoplast.

Shares of Voltas Ltd rose 6.74% to Rs 1012.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 33,488 crore.  Amber Enterprises India shares too gained 3% to Rs 6215. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 21918 crore. Blue Star shares too ended 5.33% higher at Rs 1598. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 32,857 crore.

Bosch Home Comfort India shares too ended 1.40% higher at Rs 1691.4.

Shares of Symphony, another AC maker, ended 1.72% higher at Rs 498.90. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3425 crore.

The management of PG Electroplast in its concall post Q2 earnings said it is eyeing targets of 20–25% AC volume growth, 45–50% washing machine growth & a stronger H2 in FY27.

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It is eyeing deliveries of 21–22 lakh units in FY27 against 17 lakh units last year.

The management said FY27 AC revenue of over Rs 4,000 crore is achievable, with stronger volume growth expected in Q4.

Q2 earnings 

In the current session, PG Electroplast shares ended 7.28% higher at Rs 536.40 post Q2 earnings. Market  cap of the firm rose to Rs 15,381 crore.

The company logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 14 crore in Q2, logging a growth of 353% from Rs 3 crore logged in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations climbed 43% in the Q2 FY27 to Rs 934 crore from Rs 655 crore in the year-ago period.

Operating profit zoomed 100% to Rs 60 crore compared to Rs 30 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

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EBITDA margin expanded to 6.4% in Q2 from 4.5% in Q2 FY26.

In H1 FY27, PG Electroplast logged a strong growth period as consolidated half-yearly revenue crossed Rs 2,950 crore for the first time in the company’s history.

About PG Electroplast

The company has one of the biggest capacities in Plastic Injection moulding and has capabilities across the value chain in Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) and Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) products like Washing Machines, Room ACs, Air-Coolers and LED TVs

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 4:36 PM IST
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